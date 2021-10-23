Dollar hits R$ 5.75 with threats to the spending ceiling and losses in Guedes’ team

The stock market drops 4% and returns to 103,000 points with the market’s strong aversion to government negotiations to change the fiscal rule

Dollar maintains bullish bias with fiscal risk on the radar



The main indicators of financial market Brazilians operate in the negative field this Friday, 22, reflecting the worsening of the fiscal scenario after moves by the federal government to change the spending ceiling rules and the stampede of secretaries at the Ministry of Economy. Around 1:30 pm, the dollar operated with an increase of 0.90%%, quoted at R$ 5.719. The North American currency reached a maximum of R$ 5.755, while the minimum did not exceed R$ 5.674. The exchange ended the eve high of 1.92%, at R$ 5.668, the highest value since April 14, when it was R$ 5.670. O Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, operates with a low of 3.71%, at 103,735 points. In the worst moments, the drop came to surpass 4%. The trading session this Thursday, 21, ended with a strong retreat of 2.75%, at 107,735 points, the worst score since November 23, when it closed with 107,378 points.

An agreement between the federal government and Congress changed the report of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório, approved at the special session of the Chamber this Thursday, to add the passage that changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling, with the potential to open more than R$ 80 billion in the 2022 Budget, the year the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) must seek re-election. The new opinion of the rapporteur Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) foresees to change the accumulated period of the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) from January to December. Since 2017, when the fiscal rule came into effect, the value takes into account the accumulated in the 12 months ended in June. According to the rapporteur, the change will result in a gain of R$ 39 billion in public accounts. Added to the accumulated R$ 40 billion to R$ 50 billion foreseen with the postponement of the payment of court-ordered debts, the PEC would bring an estimated space of R$ 83 billion. The text should go to the plenary of the Chamber next week, where it needs to be approved in two rounds with at least 308 votes, and then goes on to debate in the Senate.

Changes in the government’s main fiscal anchor led to the resignation of four of Paulo Guedes’ assistants, including the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt. “The decision of both is a personal one. Funchal and Bittencourt thank the minister for the opportunity to have contributed to important institutional advances and to the country’s fiscal consolidation process,” the note said. The stampede was completed by the departure of the deputy special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo. According to the folder, they also left for personal reasons. As an aggravating factor to the fiscal risk, Bolsonaro announced yesterday afternoon that the government will pay an aid of R$ 400 to 750,000 truck drivers self-employed in order to offset the price increases of the diesel. The president, however, did not explain where the resources to fund the benefit will come from, nor what will be the amounts paid to professionals. Hours later, Bolsonaro minimized the criticisms and celebrated the approval of the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios. “I’m looking for a solution. The aid of R$ 400 for truck drivers, which will be below R$ 4 billion per year, within the budget. There is the nervous market. If you blow up Brazil’s economy, the people in the market, you will also be harmed,” said the president. Bolsonaro also said that there is great resistance within the economic team itself. “There are a secretary who want to enforce their wishes. So, the minister made a decision, we are going to spend within the ceiling, so the reforms continue, we expect the administrative reform to continue, the tax reform to continue, as was done with the pension plan in the past”, he commented.