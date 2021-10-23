Dollar Rising May Cause New Round of Food Price Adjustments

RIO – In Niteroi, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, the retiree Fatima Pereira, 64 years old, complains about the price of meat, which he needs to prepare the meals he sells as an increase in the household budget. “It’s very expensive, I used to buy a kilo of beef for R$11, now it’s R$28”, he comments.

Complaints can increase. The new appreciation of dollar against the real, it could boost a new round of readjustments in food prices, which for months have been putting pressure on the budget of Brazilian families, especially the poorest.

In September, food purchased in supermarkets was 14.66% more expensive compared to the level of a year earlier, according to data from Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), determined by Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In Rio Branco (AC), the cost of food at home rose 21.23% in the last 12 months, and in São Luís (MA), 17.38%.

“Since September 7, the dollar has appreciated 10% against the real, which means more possibility of having food inflation pressure,” he said André Braz, coordinator of the Price Indices of the Brazilian Institute of Economics, Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre/FGV).

The dollar pressures grain prices as Soy, corn and wheat, which contaminate by-products such as soy oil, pasta and baked goods, as well as meat from feed-dependent animals, poultry and pork. The water crisis was already helping to raise the cost of these foods, which initially became more expensive at wholesale, but the readjustments have already reached the retail level.

“As the effects of the water crisis were being calmed on the crops, the exchange rate issue got worse”, lamented Braz.

Increases in the prices of food consumed at home have been putting pressure on the family budget for more than a year. In September 2020, families were already paying 15.41% more for food at home than in September 2019.

The 12-month accumulated price increase has remained above double digits since August 2020, according to the IPCA, calculated by the IBGE. The last time household food inflation had reached double-digit levels so far was in November 2016, when it stood at 11.57%.

High costs

“The food sector is also experiencing an increase in production costs, because fertilizers, manure and machinery and equipment have gone up a lot. This all ends up hitting the consumer. Food is a segment that is very easy to pass on, because it is an essential consumer item. Expensive or cheap, people will always demand it,” he recalled Maria Andréia Parente Lameiras, planning and research technician at the Directorate of Macroeconomic Studies and Policies of the Institute for Applied Economic Research (IPEA).

THE Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras) announced on the last 14th a 2.33% decline in the Consumption in Brazilian Homes in August compared to July, the fifth monthly drop recorded in the year. According to the association, the result reflects high inflation and unemployment, whose rate was 13.7% in the quarter ended in July, the latest data released by National Survey of Continuous Household Samples, also from IBGE.

“Food weighs 25% of the inflation of these lower-income families. So, a quarter of what these people spend per month is food. When food prices rise, this inflation weighs more, while for the richer segment, food they don’t weigh more than 10% of the domestic budget”, justified Maria Andréia.