‘Don’t Say That’ · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be outraged at the neglect of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) after being chased from the palace by Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Upset, the countess will discuss her relationship with the monarch, who will confess to loving his wife in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo. “Don’t say that,” her lover will cry, hurt.

In scenes planned to air on the next friday’s chapter (29) , the governess of princesses Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) and Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will return to Quinta da Boa Vista after the empress sends her a message reconsidering her expulsion.

With his mistress back at the palace, the sovereign of Brazil will try to explain the reasons for not having interceded for Luísa with his wife. “I failed you because I let Teresa expel her, but I failed her much more, because during those years I didn’t have the care she deserved. Her attitude was one of despair,” the sovereign will say, making the situation even worse.

“So you support what she did to me?” the countess will react, not imagining that Pedro apologized to the empress for his infidelity. “No, and that’s the problem: I’ve never been at Teresa’s side. I haven’t been able to show my love for her in the same way I devoted myself to you,” the emperor will claim.

The noblewoman will be disgusted with her lover. “Stop saying you love Teresa, I can’t bear to hear that,” he’ll yell. “All these years I’ve only made her suffer”, will retort the monarch. “Do you think it was easy for me? I also felt bad for all these years, meeting her almost every day. I did everything to not have to face the empress”, will argue Luísa.

guilt for cheating

Tonico Rocha’s arch-rival (Alexandre Nero) will try to minimize the discussion by declaring that he loves her, but his daughters’ teacher will rebut: “We never disrespected her place. But now she seems to regret it. Unfortunately, the love I feel is the same as I love her. start”.

The powerful will also claim that he is the same as always. “My fairy,” Pedro will say, and Luisa will play the blame: “I’m not comfortable with the empress’s suffering either. She told me that I should have avoided this coming to blows.”

Despite the mood of regret, the two will take a brief break from the discussion and kiss. The romantic moment, however, will be short-lived, as the countess will return to talking about the emperor’s wife. “I don’t like to hear you saying you love Teresa, please don’t say that anymore,” he’ll ask.

“Marriage made me a man. She gave me four children. We lost two, and this loss unites us. Only we can console each other. And, in these moments, I feel that I love Teresa”, will deliver the monarch, who was jealous of the see the interest of General Dumas (Marcelo Valle) in the countess.

Abortion still hurts

Luísa will not like to hear the declaration and will burst into tears: “And losing our son, Pedro? Was it less sad for you? I sacrificed myself to be by your side. I’m far from my husband and my son because of you.” Isabel’s father will try to calm her down, but it will be in vain.

“My time with you is running out. It’s only right that you want to get closer to your wife,” Luisa will comment. “They’re two different loves, I’m a happy and grateful man for that. I’ve already asked Teresa for forgiveness. And now I ask you to forgive me”, will justify the emperor, who will kneel.

Need! Because of the three of us, I’m the one who just won. You gave up a lot. I am a lucky man because I had two women by my side. Teresa gave me affection and a family, you made me know true love.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Hear “#79 – First Great Magpie Mystery Revealed!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.