Doubts about the state of health of Queen Elizabeth II after a night in hospital

posted on 10/22/2021 9:03 AM / updated on 10/22/2021 10:55 AM



(credit: AFP / POOL / Ben STANSALL)

Just tired from a busy schedule at age 95 or affected by a serious illness? Elizabeth II spent the night in hospital for “exams,” but the secrecy of the royal palace raised doubts about the monarch’s health.

In a brief statement, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday night that the Queen was admitted to London on Wednesday for medical examination and did not return to Windsor Castle until the following day.

The palace stressed that the sovereign “maintains a good mood”, but the royal house only reacted after The Sun newspaper leaked the news.

The matter aroused feelings of indignation, doubt and concern after, despite her advanced age, the Queen attended 15 official events in the two weeks after her holiday in Scotland ended, sometimes with three appointments in just one day.

“Real sources have tried to give the impression that it was just an excess, but now it may cost more to convince public opinion,” said Richard Palmer, a royal correspondent for the Daily Express, before recalling that the expression “‘good mood’ is a palace cliche”.

“Rumors and misinformation”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent “best wishes” for recovery to the monarch who, according to a source quoted by British news agency PA, was “resting and doing light work” on Friday in Windsor.

Two days ago, the royal house canceled the Queen’s trip to Northern Ireland, on the centenary of the creation of this British region, claiming that she “grudgingly” accepted medical advice from rest.

For the BBC royal family correspondent Nicholas Witchell, “the officials at Buckingham Palace did not present a complete and reasonable picture of what was going on” and regretted having made his viewers believe that the head of state, one of the most popular personalities of the world, she was resting at her home when in reality she was being taken to a hospital.

He indicated that the “absence of good reliable information” causes “rumors and misinformation to proliferate”. He also questioned whether “we can trust what the palace tells us now.”

For those who know Elizabeth II, such as Robert Hardman, who has directed documentaries about the Queen, she would have hidden the fact because “she hates that people pay too much attention in general, but especially when it comes to her health”.

Among the Londoners who passed this Friday in front of Buckingham Palace, the British were calm.

“At her age it’s normal to be tested and that she was discharged so quickly is really positive,” Kirsty Duffield, director of a training company, told AFP.

Recalling that mother Elizabeth II lived to be 101 years old, retired Charlie Liwood considers the royal family “has good genes”.

“People like that have a very easy life (…) is probably one of the reasons they live so long,” he added.

Meetings and receptions

Despite her advanced age, the death of her husband Philip at age 99 in April, and the covid-19 pandemic, Elizabeth II, who will turn 70 as monarch in 2022, has been relentlessly attending public events in recent months.

She plans to participate alongside her 72-year-old son Charles and 39-year-old grandson William, respectively first and second in line to the throne, at COP26, the major UN conference on climate change, to be held in November at Scottish city of Glasgow.

In June, the Queen attended the G7 summit in southwest England and hosted US President Joe Biden in Windsor.

For the first time since 2004, last week Elizabeth II was seen walking in public with the aid of a cane.

But on Tuesday she appeared without the object alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a reception for dozens of business leaders gathered in London for the Global Investment Summit, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Apparently in good shape, very smiling and unmasked, Elizabeth II shook everyone’s hand and invited with the guests.