Driver inflation exceeds 18%, and is almost double the general inflation

Keeping a car in Brazil has become more expensive. This is what a special survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV) reveals, which showed that the prices of items related to the acquisition and maintenance of vehicles rose almost twice as much as general inflation in the last 12 months.

For the Brazilian driver, inflation reached 18.46% in this period, while the global index registered a high of 9.57%, according to data from the IPC-10 (FGV Consumer Price Index). Fuel is the main villain for this scenario.

Since November last year, gasoline rose 40.46%. Ethanol weighed even more in the pockets of drivers, registering a rise of 64.45%.

Drivers who tried to save money and chose to have a gas-powered car saw their CNG rise by 37.11%. FGV researcher Matheus Peçanha claims that the domestic price of gasoline and natural gas for vehicles follow oil and exchange rates.

“The value of the barrel has risen consecutively because of the OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) policy of restricting production, while the exchange rate has suffered a lot of devaluation since the beginning of the pandemic. Ethanol, on the other hand, followed the sugarcane situation, which had production affected by the drought that has lasted for over a year and the frosts of last winter”, explains Peçanha.

High vehicle price

The pressure goes beyond fuels, and is also linked to the vehicle production line. Whoever wants to buy a new car will find values ​​11.27% higher, on average. A new motorcycle is about 7.85% more expensive. Peçanha emphasizes that the scarcity of raw materials caused a rise in the price of the final consumer.

“The automotive industry had a serious problem this year with a shortage of raw material for the manufacture of sheets, parts and accessories, which practically caused a lack of new cars and motorcycles and made the production process more expensive,” he says.

Used cars also do not provide relief for the pocket, as they accumulate an increase of 8.44% in the 12-month period. In addition, the item “parts and accessories” increased by 12.06%.

“Parts and accessories in the secondary market obviously followed the same trend derived from the same raw material problem. And used cars had an increase in demand, as a result of fewer and more expensive new cars on the market”, explains the researcher.

The values ​​of parking lots were also analyzed, which increased by 2.41%. Vehicle rental increased by 2.31%.

The survey also shows that the only item that showed a reduction, albeit small, was the optional insurance for cars. The service has had a 0.23% drop since November last year.

(*Under supervision of Helena Vieira)