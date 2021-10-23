Drone records moment when shark approaches surfer

Drones recorded the moment when a great white shark approaches surfers and swimmers off the coast of Del Mar, California. The video was posted on social media by photographer Scott Fairchild.

In the images, it is possible to see the shark approaching a surfer and a boy, who appear calm. The animal is bigger than the boards. In an interview with Fox News, Fairchild described the meeting as “amazing”.

Fairchild reports the encounter: “I haven’t seen the boy yet. Very calmly, the father calls him and says, ‘Hey, look at this.’ He starts to paddle closer and points, the boy doesn’t react. Like, ‘What a cool'”.

Despite not knowing them, Fairchild says which felt like a “great father-son moment for them”.

The photographer says there have been an increasing number of shark sightings in the area. In September, he says he filmed two other sharks off the coast.

He tells Fox News that one of the most impressive encounters was when he spotted 13 great white sharks at once.

I’ve been diving with sharks my whole life. Scary, right? You need to respect any animals, but they’re not a problem. We’re not on their menu.

photographer Scott Fairchild in an interview with Fox News

He says he hopes the recordings will help the audience understand the importance of sharks. “Videos can be scary if you see one, but that’s where they live,” Fairchild said. “They’re not looking for us. They swim pretty close to you. Mistakes do happen, but they’re usually not a problem.”