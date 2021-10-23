Due to a lip filling, a 21 year old almost loses his sight – International

Young man almost goes blind after lip filling in England (photo: Personal Archive/Reproduction) A 21-year-old British girl almost lost her eyesight and had necrotic lips after performing a lip filling. A resident of Durham, England, Amy Wiseman is a dental nurse and regularly undergoes cosmetic procedures on her face.

According to Amy, misapplying the needle to an artery blocked the flow of blood to her face, preventing oxygenation to her lip. Vascular occlusion could also have caused partial or complete loss of vision. The case was explained by the young woman in an interview with the European newspaper Daily Mail.

Amy Wiseman had been performing the lip filling procedure periodically since she was 17 years old. According to the young woman, it has always been done with a “reliable beautician”. In the last session, which resulted in the complications,

Amy paid the equivalent of R$550 to the beautician, who despite being known, did not have the proper training to perform the technique.

“I looked at my lips in the car and was really upset. They got hurt right away, which usually doesn’t happen. The left side of my lip did not look normal and the pain was terrible”, he shared in the interview.

As a dental nurse, the young woman came into contact with dentist friends, who instructed her to seek medical help. Concerned, she went to a hospital, where a plastic surgeon suggested that the 0.5 ml of the injected product be dissolved as quickly as possible.

“The dentist dissolved the filler and the doctor said the fact that I still had my lip was unbelievable. If I didn’t work with dentists, I would have lost my sight and would need a face graft,” explains the young woman.

A month after the unsuccessful procedure, one side of Amy’s lip, where the filler dissolved, was smaller than the other. “I didn’t know if my lips could be saved or if they would be damaged forever,” he blurted out.

