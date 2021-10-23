Duílio makes the final move and defines Mano Menezes’ situation with Corinthians

Sylvinho is pressed on Corinthians and rumors began to surface about the possible arrival of Mano Menezes. Free on the market, the coach has already worked for Timão and is known for forming tactical schemes aimed at the defensive sector.

The club’s next appointment will be this Sunday (24), with Internacional. The team from Alvinegro is being pressured by the fans and needs to improve its performance on the field to get back up in the Brazilian Championship standings.

If defeated by Inter, Timon will be further away from the G-6, and Sylvinho’s situation will get worse. There are those who believe in the coach’s departure even in the event of a victory, but the board has been discarding this hypothesis, even after pressure from the organized fans.

Duílio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, got in touch with the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’, on TV Bandeirantes, to deny any possibility of an agreement with Mano Menezes for the technical command of the team in the event of the current coach’s resignation.

“During Duílio’s term, until the end of 2023, Mano Menezes does not work for Corinthians. Duílio said this now” said Neto, surprised with the contact made by the agent to his program, presented live.

The fact is that the Corinthians board believes in an improvement of the team and Sylvinho’s dismissal will hardly happen. The tendency is for him to continue in technical command until 2022, ruling out the possibility of a new name arriving, not even that of Mano Menezes, who gained strong repercussions.