Duilio rules out chance of Mano Menezes taking over Corinthians during his term, says Neto

The former player and now presenter Neto said in his program that President Duilio Monteiro Alves ruled out the chance to hire coach Mano Menezes during his tenure at Corinthians. The representative’s message to the ace was revealed during the “Donos da Bola” in Bandeirantes TV.

“During the term of Duilio, until the end of 2023, Mano Menezes doesn’t work for Corinthians. Duilio said that now,” said Neto, who was surprised by the information that the Corinthians president was watching the program. At the time, there was talk about the possibility of Sylvinho leaving the position and the chance for Mano to take over.

Neto had already said that he thought it was very difficult for this to happen, both because he believed that Sylvinho wouldn’t go out and because he knew that the club’s soccer director, Roberto de Andrade, doesn’t like Mano Menezes’ professional style.

The impression of the Corinthians board, by the way, is that Sylvinho does a good job ahead of the Alvinegro team. Now, the team is close to the classification zone for the Libertadores after an unpretentious start. Therefore, the conclusion is that the demands on the coach are disproportionate.

Also according to Duilio to journalist Carlos Cereto, Corinthians will give the coach the necessary time to develop his project. That’s because, in the board’s assessment, the physical conditioning of the hired reinforcements is a factor that hinders the team’s evolution.

Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes, all coming from alternative football markets, had been stopped for months before the debut with the Alvinegra shirt, and are still working to get in top shape. The same goes for William. The shirt 10, who was at Arsenal, is still going through a more serious situation, recovering from a grade two injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh.

See more at: Neto, Corinthians History and Corinthians Coaches.