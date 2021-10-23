Durant scores triple double, Nets turn last minute and beat the Sixers | nba

Since preseason, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have made headlines more for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving off-court affairs than basketball. But when the ball went up without the two stars, the teams played a game this Friday night in Philadelphia. Visitors victory by 114-109, with a taste of epic comeback.

The Nets were 47 minutes ago on the scoreboard. The lead came with 48 seconds on the clock, after a 13-0 run in the closing stages. Kevin Durant scored a double triple with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. LaMarcus Aldridge came off the bench and had 23 points with 5 rebounds. James Harden was the other standout, with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists. The team bounced back from their debut loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and now face the Hornets at home on Sunday.

Durant and Embiid compete for move — Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

On the Sixers side, Ben Simmons caught up with his teammates and coach Doc Rivers, and seems to have made amends. He did ask for time to get back to the games, however. Without his point guard, Tobias Harris was the team’s goalkeeper with 23 points, in addition to 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Seth Curry also scored 23.

Joel Embiid, who sent a loving message to Simmons on the arena mic before the game, the first in Philadelphia this regular season, had 19 points with just 6 baskets from 15 court attempts. The team had won the first duel of the year, against the Pelicans. The next challenge is against Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, away from home.

Assists

Sixers 17

Nets 26

Court shots

Sixers 43/91 (47.3%)

Nets 41/88 (46.6%)

three shots

Sixers 14/26 (38.9%)

Nets 12/38 (31.6%)

free throws

Sixers 9/11 (81.8%)

Nets 20/24 (83.3%)

First Period – Sixers 34 to 28: The Sixers started hot and opened 14 points of difference, with 11-0 in the transition game in the first round. Tobias Harris scored 12 and Seth Curry 10 for the home team. Kevin Durant turned 8 helped keep the Nets in the game. LaMarcus Aldridge came off the bench and made another 8, always in the characteristic mid-distance shot. Each team kicked 10 balls from the perimeter, but Brooklyn hit 2 and the Sixers 6.

Second period – Sixers 28 to 27: With the game under control, the Sixers opened 12 points in the second quarter but saw the gap drop to five at the end. Tobias scored another 7. Curry, 6. On the other side, Durant was heading for a double triple, with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. Embiid ended the first half with 9 points in total, in 2 baskets of 6 attempts on the court. Score 62-55 for the Sixers.

Third period – Nets 30 to 29: Brooklyn didn’t reach the lead at any time in the first three quarters, even though Kevin Durant already had a triple double (25-10-10). On the other side, Joel Embiid woke up and scored 10 points in the third round, total of 19. In turnovers, Brooklyn 11 to 6, which generated 17 points for the Sixers against 5. Score from 91 to 85 for the home team.

Fourth period – Nets 29 to 18: The Nets staged a 13-point-to-zero run in the last five minutes to turn the tables with 48 seconds on the clock. In the final moments, they held the Sixers on free throws and the final stretch ended 16-1 for the New Yorkers, who are recovering from defeat to the Bucks in style.

Sixers

10/24 – Thunder (out)

10/26 – Knicks (out)

10/28 – Pistons (inside)

nets

10/24 – Hornets (home)

10/25 – Wizards (house)

10/27 – Heat (home)

Cleveland Cavaliers 112

Charlotte Hornets 123

Balanced duel to the last quarter in Cleveland. Highlight for Miles Bridges, by Hornets (1v-1d), with 30 points. On the Cavs side (0w-2l), Colin Sexton scored 33 without injured partner Darius Garland.

Orlando Magic 96

New York Knicks 121

Overrun by the Knicks (2-0), who opened 30 points at halftime. Julius Randle approached a double triple with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Washington Wizards 135

Indiana Pacers 134

Duel decided in overtime, with a Davis Bertans three-pointer at the end to guarantee the Wizards victory (2-0). Bradley Beal did not act, with hip pain. Raulzinho scored 18 points. For the Pacers (0-2), Myles Turner had 40 points, with 10 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Boston Celtics 83

Toronto Raptors 115

Freshman Scottie Barnes burst in the second game of the season, with 25 points and 13 rebounds in the Raptors’ easy win (1-1). Opening the season at home, the Celtics (0-2) disappointed in the second half, with a score of 64-36 against. Jayson Tatum had 18 points. Jaylen Brown, only 9.

Chicago Bulls 128

New Orleans Pelicans 112

Lonzo Ball scored a double triple with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his first in the Bulls shirt (2-0), which continues to excite. Zach LaVine had 32 points. DeMar DeRozan, 26. For the Pelicans (0-2), without Zion Williamson (foot injury), Brandon Ingram scored 26 and scored. Brazilian Didi Louzada has not yet entered the court this season.

Houston Rockets 124

Oklahoma City Thunder 91