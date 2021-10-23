Dwight Howard breaks silence over fight with Anthony Davis

nba_dwight_howard_quebra_o_silencio_sobre_briga_com_anthony_davis

The disagreement between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard is on every profile linked to the league and went live to whoever was watching the match.

After the game, Howard was asked what had happened. The Lakers pivot that everything had been resolved immediately after tempers erupted on the court.

“We ended up right there,” Howard said during his Lakers post-game interview. “We just had a disagreement about something that was going on on the court. We’re both passionate about winning.

Dwight emphasized that the tension came from a common desire to help the Lakers win. Howard pleaded with reporters not to care about what happened, as the issue between the two was over.

“We are adult men. Things happen. But we’ve already talked. It’s finished. There is no problem between me and him. He is my brother. That’s what I told him. … We are fine. There’s no need to try to make it bigger than anything else,” continued the pivot.

The Lakers have been struggling to find their rhythm in their first two games this season. Despite everyone having the same speech that everything will adjust, the defeats in a row already show the frustration of the cast. What just can’t happen is the team losing the hand and the unity they say they have so much.

Follow Lakers Brazil!

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook