Economists Say Disrespecting Spending Ceiling Will Void Aid Benefit for Increasing Inflation | National Newspaper

In the opinion of economists, the artifices that the government chose to raise money for the Brazil Aid they will end up canceling the benefit, because they fuel inflation and increase interest rates, two things that always hit the poorest families harder. According to these same economists, to grant the aid, the government did not need to break the spending ceiling or fail to pay debts determined by the courts.

Economists heard by National Newspaper are unanimous in saying: the government chose the wrong paths to try to make the new social programs viable.

“It’s an easier way out for these politicians, who have a short-term vision for the country, who are not committed to trajectories, let’s say, in the medium and long term. We go there, do this program and then see how it solves. A trap that Brazil frequently falls into, and has very serious consequences”, says economist Zeina Latif.

Economist Zeina Latif and former finance minister Maílson da Nóbrega explain that the government’s decision to break the spending ceiling and stop paying precatório – which are government debts determined by the courts – undermines market confidence and directions of the Brazilian economy. Many Brazilians wait years – even decades – for these debts to be paid.

“We are talking about a poorly designed policy, with no effort to contain costs. On the contrary. The Precatório PEC is further increasing the space for spending with electoral objectives, which violates the rule of the democratic game”, says the economist.

“The spending ceiling was designed to limit expenditure that the government is able to control and eliminate from the control of inclusion in the ceiling of others that it has no control over. The abandonment of the spending ceiling logic can lead to difficulties in making decisions to invest, to take decisions to consume, the interest rate will rise further”, explains the former finance minister.

And economist Marcelo Neri says that the most perverse impact of this uncertainty comes to the poorest.

“I think that maybe we are not doing anything economic or social. We are creating great uncertainty, which is bad for everyone. They lose public finances, the economy, they lose people, particularly the poorest. So, I think we are not on a good economic or social agenda”, he says.

The risk is of a boomerang effect. Money, which should help, ends up losing value because of inflation.

“The measures that the government announced this week have an unfavorable effect on those who will receive Brazil Aid. Why? Because by increasing the exchange rate and having an effect on inflation, this erodes the value of the R$ 400 that are promised by the government in 2022. And, obviously, for the general public, there is no such assessment in an adequate way, because they are very simple people who, receiving the R$ 400, will realize that rising inflation has partially eroded the purchasing power of this money. The victim is always known: it is the Brazilian citizen”, says economist Simão Silber.

“Inflation, as it stands today, essentially harms the less favored strata, because it is an inflation that essentially affects food and energy. So energy has to do with transport. Food has to do with the basic basket. Therefore, the poor suffer more”, says Mailson.

In the opinion of economists, the government could increase the value of social programs by reducing non-mandatory spending, the so-called discretionary spending. It’s like a household budget: you can’t use money from essential bills, like water and electricity, to pay extra expenses, like a renovation. It will be necessary to find sustainable alternatives to account for a new expense.

“There are other alternatives to fund this program that would not involve all this work around the ceiling. A clear example: rapporteur’s amendments. Why are we going to spend R$ 20 billion on the rapporteur’s amendments? Why are we going to keep the electoral fund for this year? So, are we going to look at the set of programs that we have in Brazil, are we going to convince that they are all worthy and efficient and that there is nothing to be improved? You have to be very naive to believe in this kind of thing”, says Alexandre Schartzman.

Parliamentary amendments have been a resource used by the government Bolsonaro to please base parliamentarians, to continue to support the Congress.