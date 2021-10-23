Edward Snowden sees encryption in communication as a public safety issue

The use of cryptography is the subject of debate for more than a decade, putting governments and technology companies in a shootout in which society ends up in the middle of a crossfire. Between concerns about surveillance and the protection of their own businesses, however, this issue charged with protectionist air to individuals does not always carry this type of motivation. That’s what Edward Snowden points out, in an online press conference with the presence of Canaltech which marked the first Global Encryption Day.

In the view of the expert and whistleblower of one of the biggest spy scandals in the history of our world, privacy should be seen as an individual right. In the same measure, however, it is also a collective need and a matter of public security — an aspect that, he says, should not be confused with sovereignty or national security, in the sense used by government agencies. Quite the opposite.

“This should not be a political issue, but one of protecting individuals against institutional monsters,” said Snowden, in an online panel that also had a Brazilian presence. In his view, when cryptography is discussed, business models, individual freedoms and, above all, the right of people to freely associate without the risk of being crushed by the authorities, are also discussed. “Privacy is power”, he completes.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In this opportunity, the specialist points out the large technology corporations as an ally not always present for the populations of the world, for the simple fact that complete anonymity would directly interfere with the cash flow. In his view, the issue for such companies is to ensure that the government does not have backdoors that allow access to private content, yes, but also to obtain this same access for their own use. It has created, he believes, a contrast in which the same organizations that once fought for protection now fear the next steps if a full shield is effectively applied.

“We’re at a point where encryption can become so complex that it becomes impossible to crack without proper keys that only participants in a conversation will have,” explains Snowden. Here, he demonstrates a pessimistic stance, stating several times during the panel that privacy is dead and that, now, the ideal is to demand as much protection as possible against threats, since, with so many interests at stake, it is impossible get complete protection.

It shouldn’t be like that, he points out, and that would be an uncompromising discussion. But the expert is also a realist. “Cryptography is essential to maintaining the sanctity of our communications. Corporations and governments should be like beacons, transparent and clear, while individuals are boats. But when an institution measures everything you do, presents its news, indicates products for purchase and the cheapest airline tickets, [o sigilo] affects business continuity. [Isso não muda o fato que] the only way to ensure that we are safe and that our lives remain private is to apply more protection.

For Snowden, enforcing encryption is a matter of public safety and individual rights, as governments try to weaken protection and large corporations fear they will lose access to user metrics (Image: rawpixel/freepik)

Fostering this type of shield is one of the ideas of World Encryption Day, created this year at the initiative of the Global Encryption Coalition. The organization brings together businesses and civil society in support of the application of secure communication protocols and stands against government initiatives to weaken data protection, while supporting platforms that make this their central point in providing solutions.

The other side

While highlighting the need to use cryptography from a cybercrime perspective as well, Snowden’s speech seems to echo a failure in attempts by governments to obtain backdoors, especially after an attack that resulted in the manipulation of such tools that were used by the NSA. The disaster was such that, during the notorious intrusion into the systems of technology provider Juniper Networks, the National Security Agency saw the keys that allowed “only it” to access other people’s communications being replaced, with enemies linked to the Chinese state adding their own and assuming that capacity.

It is for this reason that Snowden separates public security from national security, and it also shows the difficulty that a government, authoritarian or not, would have in ensuring the security necessary for this purpose. “[Quem] if you want to break the privacy of your citizens, you have to isolate yourself from the global communications standard, which is why the global effort in favor of cryptography is so important to evolve the discourse in favor of privacy”, he says.

Initiatives such as Brazil, which can consider privacy a fundamental right of citizens, are welcomed, while other countries, such as India, take the opposite steps, in favor of reducing cryptography under official requests (Image: Reproduction/Recounter )

A clear example of this damaging effect can be felt in India, where since May, a federal law has required WhatsApp and other communication services to break end-to-end encryption, one of the service’s essential features, in the event of a court order. Udbhav Tiwari, Mozilla’s public policy adviser, criticized the move, while Afsaneh Rigot, project manager at Article 19, an international human rights organization fighting for freedom of expression in Africa and the Middle East, made something clear: “many more people would have died in Afghanistan, in recent events, if [essa proteção] did not exist.”

In this sense, Brazil seems to be in a better position, especially after the approval, this Wednesday (20), of a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution that includes the protection of personal data among the fundamental rights of citizens. The PEC has already been validated by the Chamber of Deputies and is now going to be promulgated in Congress so that it can enter into force, without the need for presidential sanction.

“We need to follow this path to ensure that privacy is a right, no matter how repressive or not the government. There is a kind of trust that can only be obtained with strong cryptography”, said Luiza Brandão, co-founder and director of IRIS, the Institute of Reference in Internet and Society. She also mentions protection services for women who suffer domestic violence, whose essential bases are established on the cryptography that guarantees the confidentiality of complaints. On the other hand, proposals aimed at weakening protection or opening backdoors, as seen in recent Brazilian history, follow the opposite path and compromise everyone’s safety.

In this regard, Istvan Lam, co-founder and CEO of Tresorit, a cloud hosting service with a focus on privacy, closed the World Encryption Day seminar with an alert. “It’s impossible to see what will go wrong if the fundamental foundation of cryptography is weakened. This is never a good idea and people would be surprised at the impact on their lives of a lower level of protection.”