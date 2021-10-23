eFootball 2022 postpones update that would fix bugs | foot

It won’t be October that eFootball 2022 will have its bugs fixed. Konami announced this Friday the postponement of the update that promised to refine the graphics of the game and improve gameplay. Again, the Japanese developer apologized to the community and stated that the update should arrive in early November with no date set yet. Reception of this news among fans was again negative for the company, which received another barrage of criticism.

According to an official statement from Konami, the postponement of the expected 0.9.1 update was due to an internal decision. Still vaguely, the developer promised the arrival of the change for the beginning of November.

“Our hope is that this additional time will allow us to ensure that the experience is improved for all our users,” says an excerpt from the statement.

Revolutionary in the franchise that spanned Winning Eleven and Pro Evolution Soccer, eFootball has disappointed legions of fans. Although free, this first version of the game did not reach the goal, which was to move away from the rivalry with FIFA and become a service. On the contrary, it alienated the community itself and the curious who could test the new game.

Read Konami’s note in full:

“Thank you so much for playing eFootball 2022.

We would like to let all users know that we have decided to postpone the release of version 0.9.1 until the beginning of November. We sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience caused. Our hope is that this additional time will allow us to ensure that the experience is improved for all our users.

We will announce the date and details of adjustments as soon as they are confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball 2022.