Elephant kills suspected poaching in South Africa

Alleged poacher trampled by elephant – Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Elephant stepped on man in park in South Africa

The boy would be an illegal hunter in search of the animals

The body was found on Thursday, police investigate the case

An elephant killed a man suspected of being poachers in the Kruber National Park, South Africa. The information was released by a spokesman for the center, Isaac Phaahla, on Friday (22).

The death took place inside the park. According to Phaahla, the alleged hunter, who did not have his identity revealed, was trampled by the elephant.

Also according to the official, no animals were injured. The elephant would have stepped on the man as his companions fled.

“Initial investigations point to the suspicion that the dead man was attacked by an elephant and was left behind by his accomplices,” Phaahla told the AFP news agency.

police investigate suspects

The boy’s body was found last Thursday (21), when agents were working in an operation to prevent illegal hunting.

Police suspect that other poachers were acting alongside the boy. That’s why he received the dead man’s cell phone and is now working to identify these cronies.