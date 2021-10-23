Eletrobras receives proposals from banks for privatization, sources tell Bloomberg

(Electrobras)

(Bloomberg) — Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) has received a proposal from 14 banks to coordinate what may be one of the largest share offerings by a Brazilian company, worth around R$ 103 billion, said people familiar with the matter.

The idea is to choose four global coordinators and one more bank that will focus on retail distribution, said the people, who asked not to be identified, as the conversations are not public. The investment bank boutique Laplace Finanças was hired to advise Eletrobras in the transaction, in which the Brazilian government intends to sell its control of the company in the market.

The plan is to make a first offering of R$23 billion in new voting shares to be issued by the company in a capital increase likely early next year, according to BNDES. The government would not buy shares and would have its participation diluted.

Subsequent offers would be made of shares already held by the government until its share drops to 45%, which could add another R$80 billion to the transaction. Today the government, including the BNDES, has a 61% stake in the company.

In the model designed, the government would have a “golden share”, which would give it the right to veto. The operation still needs to be approved by the Federal Court of Accounts, or TCU.

Eletrobras did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Laplace declined to comment.

The deal was approved this week by the Investment Partnerships Program Board and is moving forward despite the political crisis that has caught fire, people said. The government will choose a good market moment to sell, according to people.

