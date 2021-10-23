Eliana honors Hebe with short hair on Telethon; follow the live TV solidarity marathon

Godmother of the campaign that raises funds to help hospitals that offer therapies for various types of disabilities, presenter Eliana surprises with short hair

the presenter eliana (47) caused this Friday night, 22!

All because she opened Teleton 2021, a SBT campaign that raises funds for AACD hospitals, the Association for Assistance to Disabled Children, with short, elegant hair, reminding the late TV Queen, Hebe Camargo (1929-2012). The web soon reacted by saying that she was very similar to the former godmother of the program, which brings together attractions from all television stations in the country and also from the musical universe to attract the public’s attention to the social cause. “We play, we want to draw attention. Is it a wig or did I really cut my hair? None of this matters. It’s really important for us to draw attention to Telethon, we’ll be here to help. Let’s reach our goal, all united in favor of this one so beautiful and special cause. Let everyone know, friends, family, we need your help,” said the blonde, owner of Sunday afternoons at the radio station. Silvio Santos (90).

Eliana was not alone on the mission. Next to her, the godfather Daniel (53) and the digital godmother Morea Silva (19), in addition to Pablo Vittar (27) and the influencer little loto. Afterwards, the actor and presenter Sergio Marone (40) joined the group. “I feel very honored to be here. I’m not disabled, but I defend all minorities,” said Pabllo.

Ivete Sangalo sings and tries to peck Eliana

The singer Ivete Sangalo (49), music star and now host of one of TV Globo’s most successful programs of the season, the The Masked Singer Brazil, made a very special participation in the opening of Telethon. After singing some hits and asking for donations from fans, the girl from Bahia was invited by Eliana to try to give a little kiss virtually. The problem is that Eliana was in the studios of SBT and Ivete, in a videoconference. But the two had fun trying to synchronize their lips, which didn’t work!

The virtual seal attempt by presenter Eliana and singer Ivete Sangalo. Photo: TV Playback

