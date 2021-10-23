Elon Musk Could Be World’s 1st Trillionaire Thanks to SpaceX Not Tesla, Analyst Says | Companies

Entrepreneur Elon Musk, controller of Tesla, is already the richest man in the world. But for an analyst at Morgan Stanley bank, he could become the world’s first trillionaire thanks not to the electric car maker but to his aerospace company, SpaceX.

“What SpaceX is doing off the coast of South Texas defies any preconceived notions of what was possible and timeframe, in terms of rockets, launch vehicles and supporting infrastructure,” said Adam Jonas, in a note sent to customers of the Bank. “This technological development has the potential to transform investors’ expectations around the space industry.”

The company, in Jonas’s assessment, will enter a new phase of growth when it launches the Starship generation of fully reusable rockets, currently under development, and expected to be able to carry crew and cargo on space missions. “As one customer said, ‘talking about space before Starship is like talking about the internet before Google,'” says the analyst’s note, reproduced by CNBC.

In Morgan Stanley’s analysis, what supports SpaceX’s revenue projection is a double source of growth: one is based on reusable rockets. Another, in the Starlink project, of small satellites that rotate in low orbit to form an internet network. Musk himself has already stated that the revenue potential of this network would be US$ 30 billion a year.

“More than one customer told us that if Elon Musk became the first trillionaire… it wouldn’t be because of Tesla. Others said that SpaceX could possibly be the most valuable company in the world – in any industry,” said Jonas.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, SpaceX currently represents less than 17% of Elon Musk’s net worth, valued at $241.4 billion. In a secondary equity offering this month, SpaceX’s market value was measured at $100 billion – analyst Adam Jones values ​​the company at $200 billion. Musk is estimated to own about half of SpaceX.

See Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index ranking at 10/19/21 position:

Elon Musk (Tesla) – US$241.4 billion

Jeff Bezos (Amazon) – $198.9 billion

Bernard Arnault (LVMH) – US$160.5 billion

Bill Gates (Microsoft) – $132 billion

Larry Page (Google) – $127.5 billion

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) – $126.7 billion

Sergey Brin (Google) – $122.9 billion

Larry Ellison (Oracle) – $111.9 billion

Steve Ballmer (Microsoft) – US$ 110.2 billion

Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway) – $103.5 billion*