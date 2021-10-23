End of friendly slots? Tite excited that Brazil can play in the League of Nations with Europeans – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

Tite swears he won’t coach the national team after the 2022 World Cup.

Win Brazil or not.

But he is excited. And that enthusiasm has already passed to the interim president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues Gomes. The coach recommended the director to give his full support to the movement that Uefa and Conmebol are orchestrating: the creation of an “anabolized” League of Nations.

For the coach from Rio Grande do Sul, it doesn’t matter that it is a response to the FIFA top, which, greedy, intends to hold the World Cup every two years. And there are even Ronaldo Fenômeno and Roberto Carlos as “ambassadors” of the idea, which vulgarizes the competition.

For Tite, the proposal of FIFA president Aleksander Ceferin is a “dream”. He wants the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, to accept holding a tournament that brings together the four best teams from each continent.

The Nations Cup would take place every four years.

Two years before the World Cup.

Thus, the qualifiers would be drastically shortened. And the FIFA dates would serve to define the four best in the European and South American continents. There is still time for the desired, and today impossible, friendly against the selections of the Old Continent.

The idea is so advanced that Conmebol and Uefa have opened an office in England, in London. Just to play the project.

A drastic reaction from FIFA is expected.

Because if the two confederations really fight for the Cup of Nations, they will sabotage the World Cup plan every two years. In addition to being a huge affront to the power of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The lack of support from the two main confederations for the biennial Cup is explicit from Uefa and Conmebol.

Tite doesn’t mind this political fight.

What he understands is that Brazilian football needs exchange programs.

Games against Europeans, which the current schedule makes impossible.

Hence the few useless friendlies against African, Central American or Asian teams.

The CBF under the command of Ednaldo Rodrigues is skittish.

It doesn’t expose itself to bigger issues, it doesn’t buy fights.

And it usually follows, supporting the decisions of Conmebol, by Alejandro Domínguez.

How to carry out the Copa America, in the middle of a pandemic, as happened this year.

Tite is right to be excited.

Just like those who don’t want the World Cup every two years.

The association between Uefa and Conmebol will overturn the idea, if Infantino tries to impose his thesis at the FIFA Congress, on March 31, 2022, in Qatar. On the eve of the group draw for the next World Cup.

South America and Europe have never been so united in football.

And against the vulgarization of the World Cup.

Tite rubs his hands, excited…

