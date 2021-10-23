Erasmus has unexpected reaction to James’ private parts after surgery

Erasmus Viana continues to reverberate in your participation in the program The Farm 2021 and this week, he was surprised by a revelation of James Piquilo about your private parts.

He learned that the countryman undergoes daily penile physiotherapy since he underwent surgery to augment his private parts, and Erasmo reacted unexpectedly.

The conversation took place after a punishment for changing clothes in the reserved bathroom and the singer said: “If they said I couldn’t change my clothes inside, I wouldn’t change them inside, no”.

And Erasmus asked: “You went in there with the swim trunks [no reservado] and changed clothes there?”. “I do my physiotherapy, I come out here to take my clothes off and take my shower”, explained James.

“Physiotherapy? What?”, asked Erasmus. “I do physical therapy every day, right? I do it every day because of the surgery I had. I do it every day in the bathroom”, explained the singer, leaving the influencer intrigued.

“OK! Physiotherapy, now that I understand”, reacted the pawn, after some time thinking. James then commented: “Is weird! They only saw each other now then, because I’ve been doing that since I joined”.

It is worth remembering that, in this same week, Erasmus reverberated to the appear excited in the middle of the night and the image, of course, rocked on social media. On Twitter, netizens made a point of praising the boy’s skills.

“Wow, what a f** of Erasmus. Erasmus can’t leave now for our joy, what a delight of a male“, fired one. “Out of nowhere, Erasmus became my favorite. I want more catches like this“he asked for another one. “It is huge“, noted a third.

It is worth remembering that Erasmo angered Marina Ferrari’s fans and family last Sunday (17) after releasing comments in the confinement. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband made alleged revelations about the influencer and also sent criticism.

After the repercussions, the peoa’s team presented old screenshots of their conversations on Instagram before the confinement.

“I was at Carlinhos Maia’s house… Yeah, man! [Ela] he kept texting me wanting to meet me there… Everything is on my direct. I’m going to speak now, administrators…“, declared the pawn, in conversation.

Erasmo Viana followed: “He sent a message to me, wanting to make an appointment to meet. Her friend wanting me to stay with her and me staying with Erika…”. “Are you sure you said, because her admins will see and look at the direct”asked Rico.

“Of course I’m sure, I’m crazy, am I? But they’re going to delete the message”, fired the model, who said that he thinks the person is not “welcome” in Carlinhos Maia’s group.

He completed by recalling that he took satisfaction from the influencer, after receiving a vote at the beginning of the game:

“I shouldn’t have spoken, I should have respected… ‘Okay, you voted for me’… But the fact that you’ve already texted me out there, that you went to train in my studio… You sent a message to me in confinement, understand? We didn’t have a friendship, but we had a connection. With this connection, I created expectations in my head, so I said ‘Why did the girl vote for me if I was getting too soft out there?’

Marina Ferrari’s adms then showed that Pugliesi’s ex reacted to the girl’s stories with spicy emojis and even suggestive responses.

“Sometimes people get into the habit of saying what they want in the version they want and forget that there is evidence of the truth. About what happened just now, we have the screenshots kept here showing the truth of the matter. We don’t like posting things that diverge from Marina’s positivity. But in cases like that they are necessary, as it was a lie about her. But now let’s go back to focusing on her routine and the good things she does in everyday life”, declared the staff.

