ES may run out of fuel with high demand from Petrobras and truck driver shutdown

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória





Espírito Santo, like other Brazilian states, may suffer shortages at gas stations in November. According to Petrobras, the orders for the supply of diesel and gasoline received are much higher than in previous months and beyond its production capacity.

The state-owned company informed, in a note released last Tuesday (19), that it would be able to meet the “atypical demand” if it had been programmed in advance. Even so, according to the company, contracts with distributors will be fulfilled in accordance with the terms, terms in force and their capacity.

“The company is maximizing its production and deliveries, operating with high utilization of its refineries,” he stated.

Compared to November 2019, according to the state-owned company, distributors’ demand for diesel increased by 20% and for gasoline, around 10%. The numbers represent more than 100% of the Brazilian market.

The Association of Fuel Distributors (Brasilcom) stated that there was greater demand for diesel in the domestic market, as fuel in the foreign market is more expensive than the value practiced in Brazil. With this, according to Brasilcom, there is a risk of potential shortages in the country.

“The reductions promoted by Petrobras, in some cases reaching more than 50% of the volume requested for purchase, put the country in a situation of potential shortage, given the impossibility of offsetting these supply reductions through import contracts, considering the current difference between prices on the international market, which are at levels much higher than those practiced in Brazil”, stated the association.

The Espírito Santo Petroleum Derivatives Retail Trade Union (Sindipostos-ES) highlighted that the state’s gas stations are already used to the recurrent lack of fuel due to logistical problems, which include the difficulty of mooring ships and limited shipping capacity. storage.

This, however, would be the first time that Espírito Santo would run the risk of running out of product due to production problems.

“In this situation, service stations are as victims as consumers. Entrepreneurs may have no product to sell and consumers may have no fuel to travel, whether for work or leisure,” declared Sindipostos-ES.

The National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), however, issued a note discarding the possibility of fuel shortages in the domestic market.

“There is no indication of shortages in the national fuel market at this time. The ANP continues to monitor the supply chain and will adopt, if necessary, the appropriate measures to mitigate deviations and reduce risks”.

Strike by truck drivers may exacerbate shortages

Another worrying factor is the possibility of a strike by truck drivers, which could make fuel distribution in the state even more difficult.

THE Mixed Parliamentary Front of Autonomous and CLT drivers notified the federal government and parliamentary authorities on the strike scheduled for November 1st.

Among the group’s claims are the successive increases in fuel prices and basic petroleum derivatives. The Parliamentary Front criticizes Petrobras’ pricing policy for fuels, claiming that it is based on “uneconomical” criteria.

“It is public knowledge that Petrobras has taken measures with uneconomic criteria on the price of fuels, oil products and natural gas, periodically raising the prices of diesel, gasoline and gas, without any national economic criteria,” he claimed.

Sindipostos-ES stated that, so far, there is no official information about the movement in Espírito Santo.

*With information from Portal R7 and Agência Brasil.