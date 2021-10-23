Escobar’s hippos are recognized as “legal entities” by US court

In an unprecedented decision, a federal court in the United States recognized animals as legal entities. In this case, the descendants of the hippos of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar who have lived in Colombia since the criminal was killed by police nearly 30 years ago.

The decision could prevent the hippos from being killed, amid a dispute over what to do with the animals that have spread across the South American country, causing environmental problems.

In the 1980s, Escobar brought in hippos, as well as many other exotic animals, to set up a private zoo on his Hacienda Naples property in Colombia.

After the drug dealer was shot dead while fleeing police over the roofs of houses in Medellín in December 1993, Colombian authorities transferred the animals to other zoos or sold them. But they left four hippos because it would be very difficult to transport them.

Authorities probably thought the animals would live at the site for a while longer and then die. However, the so-called "cocaine hippos" have reproduced and today it is estimated that between 80 and 120 of their descendants live in Colombia, where they are considered an invasive species.











“We obviously feel sorry for these animals, but as scientists we need to be honest. Hippos are an invasive species in Colombia, and if we don’t kill some of that population now, the situation could get out of control in just 10 or 20 years,” he said. Colombian biologist Nataly Castelblanco told the BBC in February.

According to the researchers, if nothing is done to control the population of hippos in the country, they could cause irreversible environmental damage. Unlike its natural habitat in Africa, Colombia does not have droughts and predators that would keep the hippopotamus population in check.

So authorities have debated for years how to control the numbers of these giant animals in Colombia. In July, Colombian prosecutor Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado filed a lawsuit on behalf of the animals to prevent them from being killed.

Maldonado proposed that hippos be sterilized rather than euthanized. A program to apply chemical contraceptives to animals began this year and about 24 of them have already received the drug that makes them infertile. However, the prosecutor defends the use of a different contraceptive, considered safer.

Recently, a US animal advocacy organization, the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), filed a request for two experts in non-surgical wildlife sterilization to testify in support of Colombia’s lawsuit to prevent slaughter.

In federal court in Ohio, Judge Karen Litkovitz granted the request on behalf of the plaintiffs, the “Community of Hippos Living on the Magdalena River”.

The ruling was based on a US law that allows a “person interested” in foreign litigation to request US testimony to help with their case, ABC reported.

Upon granting the request, the court recognized the hippos as a legal entity, the ALDF said in a statement. The organization’s lawyer, Christopher Berry, told AFP news agency that the court order would “help the hippos in their lawsuit not to die – that’s the immediate impact.”

“In more general terms, it is the first concrete example of a US court authorizing animals to exercise a legal right in their own name,” he added. Colombia already recognizes the legal personality of hippos.