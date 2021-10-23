Eternals │ Director shows how Marvel’s epic was built in a new video

Just two weeks before the premiere of eternal, Marvel seems to have turned on the turbo mode in the release of the film that will introduce the gods of its cinematographic universe. And, to explain how it intends to make this epic story, the studio released a video detailing the backstage of the production and how the feature takes advantage of practical elements to make everything even more grand.

According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, there were several ideas for where the movies could go after the Infinity Saga ended in Avengers: Endgame, but that the main concern was to bring a story that combined the humanity of its protagonists with the increasing scale of this universe — and that’s when they decided to adapt the eternal. For that, he says that the choice of director Chloé Zhao was fundamental for being able to translate all this on screen.

Describing himself as a mix of filmmaker and fans, Zhao said his goal with the film was to make it epic and intimate at the same time and that this was both the biggest challenge and the most exciting part of it all. the production. “There are several layers in the film, of science fiction, of a very complex family drama and of how the Eternals helped to shape humanity while also being shaped by it”, says the filmmaker.

The video also brings some statements by the actors praising the director’s work, especially with regard to how she managed to bring all this grandeur that involves the characters to the screen. For this, it is revealed that eternal used several practical effects during the recordings and that the vast majority of the scenarios presented are external locations and not an environment created in studio or digitally. “The idea is that when you see that character, you also see his relationship to the world around him,” says Zhao.

In addition, the video still features some unpublished scenes from the film. We have more interaction between the characters — including a quick skirmish between Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) — and some action moments involving Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff).

eternal arrives in Brazilian cinemas on November 4th and promises to indicate the paths that Marvel’s cinematographic universe should follow in the rest of Phase 4. Kevin Feige has already said that the film will create a kind of ripple effect that will define the future of MCU — and one of them appears to have already been revealed in one of the film’s two post-credit scenes.

Source: Marvel Entertainment