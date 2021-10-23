Eudoro asks Pilar’s forgiveness

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Pillar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and Eudoro (José Dumont) will have an exciting reckoning. Upon discovering a serious illness, the colonel will ask his daughter’s forgiveness and reveal that he is proud of what she has become.

On a visit to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), Eudoro meets Pilar again, who finds her father’s coughing strange. Dolores then takes Eudoro to another doctor, who makes the diagnosis: Eudoro has tuberculosis. Pilar finds out about her father’s illness through Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) and decides to go after him.

The reunion is exciting. Eudoro, aware that he will die soon, asks Pilar to take care of Dolores. But the doctor tells the father that her sister doesn’t talk to her anymore. “And it’s my fault. I filled Dolores’ head against you. Today I’m proud that you disobeyed me. She went after her dream and today she is a doctor”, reveals Eudoro.

“I so regret giving Dolores into Tonico’s hands, but I thought he was going to straighten out, but it only gets worse”, continues the colonel, who refuses Pilar’s proposal to go to the hospital. “No, daughter. I don’t want to die in a hospital. It’s not easy being here, under the same roof as Tonico, but at least I’m close to Dolores. And now close to you too. Forgive me, daughter”, pleads Eudorus. Pilar, moved, forgives her father.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of Júlio Fischer, Duba Elia, Lalo Homrich, Mônica Sanches and Wendell Bendelack, it is directed by Alexandre Macedo, Caio Campos, Guto Arruda Botelho, Joana Antonaccio and Pablo Müller. The general direction is by João Paulo Jabur, with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra.

