Even without Lukaku, Chelsea humiliates lantern Norwich 7-0 and remains Premier League leader

Chelsea overcame Norwich 7-0 with ease, this Saturday, at Stamford Bridge, for the Premier League

With a gala performance, the Chelsea destroyed the flashlight Norwich per 7 to 0, this Saturday, at Stamford Bridge, for the 9th round of the Premier League.

Mount (hat trick), Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Chilwell and Aarons (against) noted for the Blues, who played without the injured Romelu Lukaku.

The team led by Thomas Tuchel dominated the match from start to finish and had no difficulty in massacring the terrible opposing team.

players like Jorginho, Kovacic and Rüdiger they had great performances, but Mason Mount was the big standout, with three goals and an assist.

The result guarantees Chelsea another round in the lead of the Premier League, as the Liverpool can’t reach the Blues this weekend.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Chelsea will 22 points and stays in the isolated leadership gives Premier League.

Norwich follows with only two stitches and is sunk in the flashlight of the competition.

Mason Mount celebrates after scoring Chelsea over Norwich EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

The guy: Mason Mount

Kovacic and Jorginho played a lot of ball, but the young Mason Mount “spent” this Saturday with a hat trick.

Very participative, he asked for the ball all the time and directly participated in half of Chelsea’s goals.

In addition to opening and closing the score, he also assisted Reece James’s goal.

Mount also drew attention for provoking Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 6th goal.

The Dutchman had teased well before the penalty kick, and the Englishman gave the “answer” after putting the ball in the net.

It was bad: Norwich



The team clearly doesn’t have the level to play the Premier League and runs hard for relegation.

This Saturday it was shocking how easy Chelsea were to involve the green and yellow team.

Even with the various reinforcements hired for the squad, Norwich is very weak.

No wonder the club scored only two goals in English and has a balance of -21 so far.

upcoming games

Chelsea returns to the field next Tuesday (26), at 15:45 (GMT), against the Southampton, for the League Cup, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.

Norwich, on the other hand, will only play again on the 31st, at 11 am, against United Leeds, for the Premier League, with transmission for the ESPN at the Star+.





Datasheet

Chelsea 7 x 0 Norwich

GOALS: Chelsea: Mount [8′, 85′ (pênalti) e 90+1′], hudson-odoi [18′], Reece James [42′], Chillwell [57′] and Aarons [62′ (contra)]

CHELSEA: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger; Reece James, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek), Kovacic and Chilwell; Mount, Hudson-Odoi (Ziyech) and Havertz (Barkley) Technician: Thomas Tuchel

NORWHICH: Krul; Kabak, Hanley and Gibson; Aarons, Lees-Melou (Rashica), Normann, McLean and Giannoulis (Williams); Sargent (Omobamidele) and Pukki Technician: Daniel Farke