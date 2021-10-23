Ex-BBB Viih Tube appears in a dress tight to the body and butt draws attention

viih tube, ex-BBB21, got married on the social network this Friday (22) when posing with a white dress close to her body and highlighting her hard bottom in the click. The praise was pretty intense.

“Wow”, “cat”, “beautiful”, “wonderful”, “powerful”, “love of my life”, “beauty”, “people, I always see Maiara and Maraisa”, fired.

Last week, YouTuber ended the relationship with the influencer Bruno Magri, something that made the couple’s fans very sad. Both manifested themselves on the web about the matter.

viih tube accumulates more than 19 million followers on the social network and invests heavily in sexy photos. Recently, youtuber also showed the radical change that your locks have undergone.

Ex-boyfriend refuses to delete photos from Viih Tube

Bruno Magri, influencer, responded to a follower if she would delete the photos of viih tube on your social network profile. The young man said he won’t do that, something that turns out to be common for most ex-couples.

“I didn’t delete it and I won’t. She was part of my story, life goes on, but the affection and gratitude remain”, commented Bruno.

