Ex-Corinthians and Vasco sells intimate photos and videos on the web

After the retirement of the lawns, it is very common to see players investing in different commercial lines. Fábio Braz, however, found an unusual way to continue capitalizing away from the pitch: at 42, the former Corinthians and Vasco defender started to sell, with a monthly fee, intimate photos and videos on social networks.

The defender, who charges R$ 39.90 per month for followers to have access to exclusive content, joined the area about a month ago.

“I’ve always been like that in my life, I’ve always liked to do everything I want, to test various things, and I was also curious to know how the guys would react,” said the former player to the Extra newspaper.

Braz, who had previously starred in a sensual shoot for a magazine, said he had no problems working on the new “challenge”.

“Because I’ve done something similar in my life, I thought I wouldn’t have any problem. I’ve been on G Magazine many years ago, so for me it was calm and much easier because it’s the second time doing this type of content,” he added to the newspaper .

According to Fábio Braz, the financial return is still not the greatest. But the former player’s idea is to invest in publicity and increase the frequency of publications.

The defender also said that, depending on what the person is “willing to pay”, he can sell even more exclusive content.

As a player, Fábio Braz started his career in 1997. In his resume, he has more than 20 clubs, including Vasco and Corinthians.