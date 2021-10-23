Expensive fuels cause fear of shortages in Brazil

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) show that the average price of gasoline diesel and cooking gas rose again at gas stations this week.

The average price of a liter of gasoline rose 0.61% in the last two weeks, from R$6.321 to R$6.36. In the year, accumulates high of 41.96%. In some Brazilian states, gasoline is already sold for R$7.46.

In diesel, the increase was 0.26% in the last two weeks, going from R$ 4.976 to R$ 4.983. In the year, the high reaches 38.18% at the pump. Cooking gas reached R$ 101.96, 1.5% more than last week.

The increase comes amid fears of shortages in the country. Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte registered queues at gas stations this morning. The movement was caused by the stoppage of tanker truck drivers. The category charges the reduction in the value of diesel.

In Rio de Janeiro, the tankers’ strike was suspended this Friday and the trucks returned to circulation in refineries and distribution points.

In Belo Horizonte, queues at service stations impact traffic. The rush of drivers is also caused by the fear of an even greater increase in the value of fuel. There is already a lack of gas at some stations.

Bolsonaro: ‘Fuel price adjustment imminent’

In a meeting with Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) today, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) admitted that the country is on the verge of yet another fuel readjustment. The president reaffirmed his intention to pay R$400 a month to autonomous truck drivers to reduce the impact caused by the rise in fuel prices.

“We know that we are on the verge of another fuel readjustment and, when it goes to diesel, we know that it directly influences inflation. And the truck driver who transports cargo in Brazil deserves our attention. So, aid was decided. to them that it will be less than R$ 4 billion per year, also foreseen in the budget”, highlighted Bolsonaro.