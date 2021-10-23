Extended registrations for CPS free course in partnership with Google Cloud

Enrollments for 6,500 places in the free online qualification course were extended until Thursday (28) Google Journey My Chance. Offered by Centro Paula Souza (CPS), in partnership with Google Cloud and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science and Technology (SDE), through the Minha Chance program, the training addresses topics related to computing in cloud, network infrastructure and security, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Entries must be made through the website fundacaofat.org.br.

Students from state Technical Schools (Etecs) and Faculties of Technology (Fatecs) can participate, as well as people from the community in general, with a minimum age of 14 years old until the date of registration. The initiative represents an opportunity for those who want to improve their knowledge in the area of ​​Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The sector currently has thousands of idle jobs in Brazil due to a lack of qualified professionals.

All registered candidates will have the opportunity to participate in the preparatory course Google Cloud Essentials, with six hours of duration, which must be completed by October 31st. Those who pass qualify for the 44-hour core training, scheduled to take place between November 8th and December 19th. The content is taught by CPS professors and market experts. At the end, the best participants will receive free Google certification exam vouchers.

my chance

The Minha Chance program is an initiative of the Government of the State of São Paulo, through SDE and CPS, which aims to train Etecs and Fatecs students, as well as the community in general, in collaboration with the private sector. The objective is to stimulate the generation of employment and income.

The courses are developed in partnership with companies that have the advantage of directing vacancies to professionals with good training. Interested organizations can register on the Minhachance.sp.gov.br website.