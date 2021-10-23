Facebook wants to change its name to pretend its business is a detail – Link

Speculation is that the company chaired by Mark Zuckerberg will switch to Horizon

It’s the oldest trick in the branding primer – in extreme crisis, change the name. Because Facebook accused the coup. Next week, according to the American website The Verge, the company must change its name. The networks it controls will remain as they are – Instagram will remain Instagram, WhatsApp too, Face itself will remain Facebook. The holding, however, will answer in another word. Speculation is that the company chaired by Mark Zuckerberg will now serve by horizon. Horizon, in English.

Facebook will have a hard time making this argument — after all, it now comprises four businesses. Two are social networks, Face and Insta. The third is almost a network, WhatsApp. Only the virtual reality Oculus escapes the field. But it’s a niche business. Today, a small business.

According to the The Verge, Facebook will explain that changing the name of the holding has to do with the metaverse. It will sell the world the idea that it is the company that will transform the internet into a world where virtual and real are confused. In which virtual and augmented realities come together so that we have the feeling of sharing, with other people, the same space even though we are on different continents. We will be able to attend shows and hold meetings. Suddenly, even dating.

There’s a problem. The metaverse is a fascinating concept, it’s a possible future for the internet, but the metaverse doesn’t exist and isn’t close to existing. The plans for the 6G mobile internet are, precisely, the capacity of equipment and bandwidth to process and transfer enough information to allow 3D environments in which we live with each other, even remotely.

It turns out that 6G is scheduled for the first years of the 2030s. There is still a long time to go. By the way, ask whoever is at the next table what metaverse is. You can count on your fingers who can explain. And yet, it’s all just theory, science fiction stuff.

From a marketing standpoint, it’s a nightmare. Facebook will announce to the world that it is now a company that promotes the metaverse. And strictly none of their products for years to come will offer anything similar to what the metaverse really is. One of America’s top five technology companies will pretend to be in business when, in fact, it has nearly half of humanity as customers in another industry.

Unable to come up with answers to the accusations it receives, Facebook will try to pretend that Facebook is a detail and that’s it.