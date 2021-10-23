Fans will ignore Mauricio Souza for homophobic posts

Mauricio Souza in action for the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympics Photo: Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

Independente, the main supporter of Minas Tênis Clube, announced this Thursday (21) that it will ignore central Mauricio Souza, from the Brazilian team and hired by the team for the new Superliga season, because of the player’s homophobic posts on social networks.

In the statement, the fans stated that they proposed to maintain with him the same respect given to other athletes, not judging the personal opinions of the players and players on the team, but that the attitude became impossible after “the athlete repeated homophobic positions and prejudiced manifestations ” in recent weeks.

The fans promise to continue supporting the teams from Minas Gerais, but says they will ignore Mauricio in posts on social networks, games and demonstrations.

“Independente manifests itself in a way to repudiate the behaviors and will adopt the posture of making it invisible. The Independente’s delegation decided that it will ignore the athlete Maurício Souza in social networks, games and demonstrations. Support for the team, the project and others athletes will remain as always. What homophobics want is a stage to reverberate their prejudices, and it will not be through us that this will happen. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it’s as if everyone is,” says the note from the fans.

Independente marked the pages of Minas Tênis Clube and its sponsors of the men’s team, FIAT and Gerdau, but so far there has been no statement from any of them.

Regarding the latest episodes of the crime of homophobia manifested by the athlete Maurício Souza, Independente Minas publicly declares that:

1. Independent believes that it is not up to fans of a sport to judge the private life or personal opinions of players. Since the beginning, this crowd is only interested in what the athletes present on the court, with the mission to foster and share the love for volleyball at Minas Tênis Clube.

2. The due and repeated discriminatory behavior of the central Maurício Souza was already known by both the club and the sponsors. Even so, when being hired, Independente proposed to maintain with him the same respect given to other athletes: we value sporting merit and his performances, being oblivious to his opinions. This was not an easy decision. We have LGBTs and women in our fans and opinions were divided. But common sense prevailed. Once again we repeat: the off-court life of a player or a female player is not our competition.

3. In recent weeks, however, the athlete repeated homophobic positions and prejudiced manifestations. Independente cannot be silent. Homophobia is a crime that cannot be bailed out in Brazil, subject to prison terms. Last year, 224 LGBTs were murdered in the country, one of the most violent in the world. It is unacceptable that we have to silently watch criminal acts being committed by a player who wears our shirt as if they were normal.

4. Once the central was hired with the consent of the club and sponsors, Independente manifests itself in a way to repudiate the behaviors and will adopt the posture of making it invisible. In a meeting this Tuesday, the 19th, the Independente delegation decided that it will ignore the athlete Maurício Souza in social networks, games and demonstrations. The support for the team, the project and other athletes will remain as always. What homophobics want is a stage to reverberate their prejudices, and it will not be through us that this will happen. When a fan is discriminated against, for us, it’s as if everyone is.

Volleyball is a sport for everyone, REGARDLESS of their sexual orientation.

Belo Horizonte, October 21, 2021