Father Omar says the honor of ministering mass for John Paul II in his heart club

This Friday, on the Day of São João Paulo II, Father Omar Raposo, pastor of the shrine of Christ the Redeemer and of the São José da Lagoa church, celebrated in Laranjeiras in honor of the patron of the green, white and maroon club. The event was attended by fans and employees.

The priest, who still blessed the lawn at the Estádio de Laranjeiras, also took the opportunity to recall the Inauguration Mass of Christ the Redeemer, which took place at the Estádio das Laranjeiras, in 1931. In an interview, he commented on the honor of ministering the mass in his club of the heart.

– I’m very happy whenever I come to Fluminense, my club of the heart, especially on this very special day, which is the Day of St. John Paul II. May he bless us, bless the city and the people who need it so much, after such difficult months, of difficulties and isolation. May fans return to the stadiums, may the club continue to encourage so many young people who, often through sport, achieve a real transformation in their lives. Let’s pray for everyone. With faith and strength, we will go about our lives in health and tranquility. May Christ with open arms bless everyone. May the sun shine again as it is today, may Brazilians have better days and Fluminense bring us many victories – he said.