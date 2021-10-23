Fbio Santos talks about the defensive role of the full-backs and the team’s drop in intensity

After the defeat to São Paulo, last Monday, coach Sylvinho commented on the position of the full-backs, stating that the defensive system for these players comes first. Left-back Fábio Santos agreed with his coach’s speech at a press conference this Friday at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

“I think it’s normal. In Brazil, we have this culture of the full-backs not being full-backs. But what Sylvinho said, he’s right, in the line of four we have to defend before attacking. Today, the teams defend themselves very well, the extremes have scored, and it’s no use passing so much because we’re going to take one more player to the extreme to dribble. Our edge players are able to stay in this one-on-one to make this move, so we would be more disruptive than it would help,” began the player.

“Against São Paulo, there are games where we hang out a little more, but they don’t play with edges, so it was easier for us to leave. Their midfielders had absurd wear, because they had to look for us later when the ball came out. Each game is a game, it’s a matter of how the opponent positions himself and what the coach studies“, completed.

Currently, Timão occupies the seventh position in the Brazilian Championship table, with 40 points conquered. Until then, he has ten wins, ten draws and seven defeats. In the last three rounds, two matches ended with setbacks. Thus, Fábio Santos commented on the current performance of his team.

“It’s hard to say about the three because each one had a characteristic. Against Sport there was a lack of intensity, but the Sport team is the second best defense in the championship, if I’m not mistaken. We need to be patient and we confuse this with slowness, so we can’t stand up to them. Defensively, teams today give themselves a lot. The ball enters the GP, Guedes, Mosquito, Adson, and it’s the winger who gives the first match, the full-back is left over… so it’s been complicated and we’re looking for alternatives to create more goal situations, especially when it comes play here inside the Arena,” he declared.

Finally, the shirt 26, who recently surpassed Sylvinho’s number of games for the club alvinegro, explained what could be improved on the field. The athlete even remembered the period of unbeaten ten games in the Brasileirão, which ended in the confrontation against Sport, for the 25th round.

“Teams lower the lines and, to infiltrate, it gets a little more complicated. Even more so when you leave behind the scoreboard. The game is tied. So we need to have more patience, create game alternatives, attack alternatives, to be able to break through these blocks. But we’ve been talking and we know that the pace in these games dropped a little, especially in terms of intensity, to resume that period in which we stayed ten games without losing. Mainly to become a more competitive and tough team to beat,” concluded Fábio.

