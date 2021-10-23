Fiat Pulse arrives with strong style and price appeal

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Fiat was slow to enter the highly competitive segment of compact SUVs and crossovers. However, the new Pulse, in five versions (two with 1.3 L natural aspirating engine and three with the new 1.0 L turbo three-cylinder engine), will allow the brand to defend and even expand its overall market leadership. Prices from R$ 79,990 to 115,990.00 (without all the options) should take sales from direct competitors and adventurous hatches.

Fully developed in Brazil, the Pulse exhibits a very attractive style, especially the front and rear. Fiat presents it as the owner of its own modular architecture, but it departed from Argo and included several improvements in safety, mechanics and electronics. The wheelbase is just 1 cm longer. Compared to Argo Trekking, it is 10 cm longer, but the height difference is also 1 cm.

In free distance from the ground (19.6 cm) the Pulse loses to WR-V, for example. Being 17 cm shorter than the Nivus, it limits the trunk size. Fiat declares 370 liters, in the optimistic liquid measurement. In the VDA standard, with blocks of 20 x 10 x 5 cm, closer to reality, this volume should drop about 20%. The VW crossover has 415 liters (VDA). Trunk has not been a dominant factor, as Renegade demonstrates.

Interior received special care. The new steering wheel includes throttles for seven-speed shifts and a key for Sport mode. The multimedia system has a screen of up to 10.1 inch. with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connection, induction charging, in-flight internet for eight devices, two USB ports (one of them USB-C) on the front and one on the back, interactive TomTom browser, concierge services and remote payment (up to tickets). Updates are done remotely. A single knob regulates thermostat and air conditioning speed.

The Pulse receives two front and two side airbags, but these offer an unprecedented extension of protection for the driver’s and front passenger’s head. All versions come with LED headlamps and DRL. Lane maintenance assistant and autonomous emergency braking (detects vehicles, but not pedestrians and cyclists) are in the more expensive versions. Adaptive automatic cruise control was missing.

In the evaluation in the test field, the highlight was the 130(E)/125 hp(G) 1-liter turbo tricylinder engine, the most powerful on the market in this configuration. Torque of 20.4 kgf·m, for both fuels, is equal to that of the VW engine. Still, the most economical for its performance level. Fuel consumption, standard Inmetro, is 12 km/l (G)/8.5 km/l (E) in the urban cycle and 14.6 km/l (G)/10.2 km/l ( E) in the road cycle. Responses are very good and, despite the limitations of the seven-speed CVT gearbox, it looks more agile than the competitors.

In off-road use, it also works well. Attack, exit and center angles, minimum height from the ground and free wheelbase are sufficient to overcome light to moderate obstacles.

In summary, Pulse will have a strong role in the market. And this time, not just for the price.

DISPLAY photos or movies on social networks and websites that record traffic offenses can now cost authors and those responsible for disclosure fines. The Chamber of Deputies approved Cristiane Yared’s bill (PL-PR) which provides for the mandatory removal of posts. In case of recurrence, fines reach R$6,000 to the author and R$14,000 to publishers. According to traffic safety consultant J. Pedro Correia, there is no mention of how the inspection will take place. Does this law “stick”?

FORD will present the new Ranger at the end of this year, which will debut in some markets in 2022. However, production will only start in Argentina in 2023 and exported to Brazil in the same year. It is certain, according to the Argentine website Cars magazine, to replace the current 3.2 liter, 5-cylinder in-line engine with the 3 liter, 253 hp Diesel V-6, equal to that of the large American F-150 pickup truck. The front will follow the F-150 style with DRL and C-shaped fog lamps.

JAC E-JS4, a mid-size electric SUV from the Chinese brand, is the T-60 Plus without the combustion engine. Price (R$ 249,900) is 93% higher, although among the electric cars in the market it remains competitive. The driver’s seat has electrical adjustments, oddly less on the backrest. Good trunk, but 520 liters declared follow the optimistic liquid metering pattern. Performance adequate to the proposal. Declared range of up to 420 km is on average for the segment, with usual limitations in road use.

PERHAPS the idea of ​​getting rid of your own car may not have been the best for everyone. Those who trusted the agility and convenience of application cars now point out constant delays and cancellations, both for Uber and 99. With the increase in fuel prices, drivers became more “selective” because their earnings shrank. Uber even created an “urgency” rate for those who want to be seen soon, for now in Curitiba (PR), Belém (PA) and Campinas (SP).

