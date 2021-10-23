Fiat Pulse “kills” Argo Trekking, which loses reason to exist

Is the Fiat Pulse just an elevated Fiat Argo? The photos in this article show the differences and similarities. The top car is always the Pulse Drive (SUV). The bottom car is always the Argo Trekking (Adventurous Hatch). The Argo Trekking 1.8 AT didn’t even board the 2022 line. It shouldn’t go back.







Front: the main design feature of an SUV is that it has a raised hood, while the Hatch has a lower, almost wedge-shaped hood. After the hood, the inlet Pulse and the Argo Trekking have a 1.3-aspirated engine. It’s the same engine, but with a little less power on the Pulse so that the car is more economical. There are 98/107 hp on Pulse and 101/109 hp on Argo Trekking (petrol/ethanol).





Back: the two are very similar, but Pulse’s design is much neater, with shadows, creases, bumps, etc. But the Pulse’s trunk capacity is much bigger: 370 liters against just 300 liters.





Side: both have high suspension, but the Pulse’s angle of attack is better (so as not to scrape the front). Pulse wheel housings have wider shields. The SUV’s C-pillar takes advantage of the angle of the glass for a visual touch. But, oddly enough, the free span of the Argo Trekking is bigger: 210 mm against 190 mm. In addition, the Argo Trekking alloy wheels are optional (+ R$ 4,090).





Inside: the Argo’s dashboard is standard, while the Pulse’s uses novel design solutions, such as the clustered central instruments facing the driver. The Pulse steering wheel is new and the multimedia screen is bigger.

Motor: the Pulse Drive can have a 1.3-aspirated engine (MT5 or CVT7) and 1.0 turbo (CVT7) engine. The Argo Trekking of the 2022 line can only have a 1.3-aspirated engine (MT5); 1.8 aspirated (AT6) is out of the catalog.

Prices: the Argo Trekking 1.3 (R$78,990) costs only R$1,000 less than the Pulse Drive MT5 (79,990). The Argo Trekking 1.8 costs R$ 93,290 on the 2021 line, that is, around R$ 3,300 more expensive than the Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT (R$ 89,990). Unless its price is radically reduced, the Fiat Argo Trekking lost its reason to exist with the arrival of the Fiat Pulse.