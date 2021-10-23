FIFA 22 banned more than 30,000 players who took advantage of an error in the game

In early October, FIFA 22 hit stores, maintaining the franchise’s success, but it wasn’t long before EA had to take action against cheaters. This week, the company revealed that it punished more than 30,000 players who took advantage of an error in Ultimate Team, the most competitive mode in the game.

The FUT Champions, the toughest and most competitive competition in FIFA 22 and part of the FUT, was exposed to “no loss glitch”, which allowed players to quickly reach 20 consecutive victories. Doing so allowed them to reap the great rewards associated with the difficult feat. Players, who felt they were about to lose a match, pressed the main button on the controller to return to the console menu and waited for the timer to run out for the match to end, but contrary to popular belief, the game did not register a loss and the players continued their journey unpunished.

The error began to be shared among the community and became so popular that the rain of rewards meant a flood of cards for sale in the transfer market and precipitous drops in prices. EA has reported that more than 30,000 accounts have been identified that have repeated the error several times and have been suspended from FUT activity for 7 days, which will prevent them from participating in the FUT Champions finals.

We have identified over 30K active accounts that exploited this issue consistently and have suspended them from FIFA 22 online for 7 days, avoiding them from participating in this week’s FUT Champions Finals. Read about our Positive Play Charter here – https://t.co/KR5ZrE9X5O https://t.co/c5wih0bkGR — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) October 20, 2021