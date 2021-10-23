Final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes will be held at Arena do Grêmio

Bringing with them an unfavorable score, the transition team of Grêmio was defeated 2-1 by Ceará in the first match of the final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes.

Needing a simple victory to take the decision to penalties or win by two goals difference, the guild decided to relocate CT Hélio Dourado’s match, in Eldorado do Sul, to the Arena next Wednesday, at 17:00.

To create an environment of mobilization that involves the club’s fans, Grêmio’s press office announced on the club’s social networks that it awaits the support of the fans, which raises the possibility that the final will be accompanied by the presence of Grêmio fans at the stadium. .

With a goal scored by midfielder Pedro Lucas with a pass from striker Elias, Grêmio managed to cash in and stayed alive to win the unprecedented title of Brazilian champion of aspirants next week. With coach César Lopes oriented at the edge of the field, Pedro Lucas and Elias are the main hopes of the team to obtain the necessary result to win the title of the competition.

With an age limit of up to 23 years, Grêmio’s transition team represents the future players who will make up the club’s squad.

Calling the fans to attend the Arena, the guild’s directors left open the possibility of counting on the fans for the duel at the Arena.

