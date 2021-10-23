Find out how IPVA works and why it should become more expensive in 2022

With the end of 2021 approaching, the most attentive have already started to do the math for the taxes that will weigh in their pockets at the beginning of next year.

One of them is the VAT, the Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles, which must be paid annually by owners of cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses and other registered motor vehicles, even tractors.

And you may spend more on it in 2022.

How does the property tax work?

The IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles), as the name implies, is paid only by those who own a vehicle. The amount charged is directed to the Department of Finance of the respective state, which then divides it as follows: 40% to the state government, 40% to the municipal government and the remaining 20% ​​to Fundeb (Education Maintenance and Development Fund Basic and Valuing Education Professionals).

The charge is based on the vehicle’s sales value, calculated by the Fipe table (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas), based on the month of September of the previous year. In other words, the values ​​that will be used in 2022 were defined now, in September of this year.

The rate can vary between 2% and 4%, and the tax must be paid for a period that varies between 10 and 20 years. As it is state, each federative unit applies a rate and a period, it is worth checking the information with the Department of Finance of your state.

In the case of the state of São Paulo, all passenger cars pay 4% of IPVA and need to do so for 20 years before being exempt. Exceptions for vehicles for personal use are those that use ethanol exclusively as fuel or have been adapted to use natural gas for vehicles. In this case, the rate is 3%. Flex cars also pay 4%.

Why should IPVA become more expensive in 2022?

As it is a tax calculated on the value of the asset, in normal situations it is more common for its value to decrease over the years. This is because the percentage is the same every year, but the asset goes through a depreciation process as time goes by.

However, 2021 was not a normal year. On the contrary, it has been extremely atypical. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the automotive industry has been facing a number of challenges. They range from the need to shut down assembly lines to avoid agglomerations in the worst moments of the pandemic, to the shortage of electronic components and raw materials more recently.

Whatever the reason, the result is that the production of 0 km vehicles in Brazil is currently no longer keeping up with demand. Add to that the devaluation of the real in the last two years, putting pressure on automakers’ costs, and the result is that buying a new car here is much more expensive.

In addition to paying more, those in the process of purchasing a 0 km still have to put up with long waiting lines, which created yet another atypical situation: depending on the vehicle, a semi-new unit available for prompt delivery may cost more than the new equivalent. With 0km cars more expensive and difficult to obtain, the cost of used ones has also gone up. Then the problem arises: if the value of the used car went up and the IPVA rate is the same, you will pay more tax next year.

How much will I spend on property taxes in 2022?

It is possible to calculate what will be the value of the IPVA of your car in the next year. Just multiply the value of the vehicle in September, which can be accessed on Fipe’s website, by the rate. Then, divide the result by 100 and have the tax amount.

For example: a car with a table value of R$30,000 in the state of São Paulo, paying a 4% tax rate. The account would look like this:

30,000 x 4 = 120,000

120,000 ÷ 100 = 1,200

That is, the value of the IPVA will be R$ 1,200

Here are some examples of IPVA values ​​for 2022, based on the state of São Paulo (rate of 4%), for the 5 best-selling used cars last month. The sales values ​​are those registered by Fipe for a vehicle with model year 2018 (when applicable) in its most basic version in September 2021.

Volkswagen Goal

Version: Trendline 1.0

Fipe value in September 2021: BRL 42,743

2022 IPVA: BRL 1,709.72

Fiat One

Version: Drive 1.0

Fipe value in September 2021: BRL 39,119

2022 IPVA: BRL 1,564.76

Chevrolet Onix

Version: Joy Hatch 1.0

Fipe value in September 2021: R$ 44,998

2022 IPVA: BRL 1,799.92

Volkswagen Fox

Version: Trendline 1.0

Fipe value in September 2021: R$ 46,694

2022 IPVA: BRL 1,867.76

Toyota Corolla

Version: GLi 1.8 automatic

Fipe value in September 2021: R$ 84,856

2022 IPVA: BRL 3,394.24