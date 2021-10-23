First electric truck made in series in Brazil; know how it works | Innovation

What kind of vehicle comes to mind when thinking about electric models?

Bikes, scooters and even cars may be the most common to think about, but the technology can also be put into heavier ones like trucks.

This is Volkswagen Caminhões’ bet with the e-Delivery, the first electric vehicle of its kind made in Brazil. The model was developed by the Brazilian subsidiary at the request of the head office in Germany.

Racing by flying car: what is the vehicle that Embraer, Gol and Azul want in the skies of Brazil

what is the vehicle that Embraer, Gol and Azul want in the skies of Brazil Pedal to school: children form bicycle ‘trams’ on their way to school

The e-Delivery is a light category truck and its weight can range from 4,380 kg to 4,950 kg.

Its electric motor has 300 kW (409 horsepower) and 220 kgfm of torque. This brings you to a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

Your autonomy — how much can you run without reloading — may vary from 110 km to 250 km, depending on the battery configuration (see more details below)

2 of 4 Volkswagen e-Delivery is the first electric truck made in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure Volkswagen e-Delivery is the first electric truck made in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure

e-Delivery is priced from BRL 750,000 in the 4×2 version, that has three battery packs. In the high-end version, the vehicle arrives up to BRL 980,000 in the 6×2 version, and goes up to six battery packs.

Its value, however, is much higher than a similar model with a diesel engine. A truck with the same proposal, but without the electric motor, costs around R$ 350,000.

In addition to direct sales, the company has been negotiating lots for companies, such as Ambev. In all, 200 units of the truck have already been sold.

The Volkswagen e-Delivery is produced at Volkswagen Caminhões’ factory in Resende (RJ). The pilot project with street testing of the model began in 2018, but series production began in June 2021.

3 of 4 Volkswagen e-Delivery — Photo: André Paixão/G1 Volkswagen e-Delivery — Photo: André Paixão/G1

Where to walk, recharge and load

The model was made for urban use, taking cargo from distribution centers to local deliveries.

When it’s time to recharge, the batteries take about two hours to receive power in quick recharge mode, with the use of a special device that speeds up the process. If using conventional charging, this can take up to 6 hours.

Its maximum capacity of load is 6,320 kg, in the entry version, and 5,750 kg, on top of the line.

4 out of 4 Volkswagen e-Delivery in quick recharge mode — Photo: Disclosure Volkswagen e-Delivery in quick recharge mode — Photo: Disclosure

See test flying car in Slovakia