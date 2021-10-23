Fish is found with parasite that eats your tongue and then replaces it | Unusual World

Reproduction/social media Fish is found with tongue-eating parasites

Earlier this week, Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife officials released an unusual image: a strange parasite in a fish’s mouth.

The snapper containing the parasite was found in Galveston Island State Park. Experts joked in a Facebook post that the creature was a Martian before giving the real explanation for the isopod.

The parasite, called a tongue-eating louse, attaches itself to the fish’s mouth and then replaces the fish’s tongue, according to a report in the “Houston Chronicle”.

The parasite then survives in the fish’s mouth by feeding on the host animal’s mucus. This is the only known example of a parasite replacing an organ of its host.

While the animal’s modus operandi may be the stuff of nightmares, the post’s authors said the tongue-eating parasite “doesn’t kill fish or affect humans.”

The weird reaction to the scary creature can be summarized by a comment from a social network user:

“Thanks for the new nightmare stuff. The old monsters were getting kind of boring.”