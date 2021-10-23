Fla-Flu: Renato Gaúcho will have his first Fla-Flu as coach of the rubro-negro

Técnico has a history in Flamengo and Fluminense as a player; Check out his numbers in Fla-Flu as Tricolor Commander

One of the great characters for the Fla-Flu 435 he’s the rubro-negro’s technician Renato Gaucho. At the time of player, Renato wore the shirts of Flamengo and Fluminense, and was idol of both clubs. In addition, there is a goal in the classic that has gone down in history: the famous belly goal in the 1995 Carioca Championship final.

Don’t miss any rounds and no moves. Anytime, anywhere. O FANATIZER shows it all: Serie A and B, Libertadores, Sudamericana and much more.

That year, Renato Gaucho was player of Fluminense. O Tricolor disputed the title of champion from Rio de Janeiro against his biggest rival, the Flamengo. On the occasion, after Aílton’s kick, the ball deflects into Renato’s belly and enters, giving the title of three-time state champion to the Laranjeiras club, in addition to collaborating with the good campaign in the Brasileirão. But there’s also the other side.

Before passing through the Fluminense, Renato had already made history in Flamengo. Beside baby, formed a great attacking duo. In 1987, by playing for rubro-negro, he was elected the best player in the Brazilian Championship. In his second passage, he was champion of the Copa do Brasil, in 1990. The coincidences wouldn’t stop there.

Second place in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo has won 46 points and is ten behind the leader Atlético-MG. Fluminense has collected 36 points so far and occupies the eighth position in the tournament. The carioca classic will be broadcast by FANATIZER for the public living in Canada, Spain, the United States or Portugal.

After retiring, he decided to pursue a coaching career. And, as it could not be otherwise, it went through the command of the Fluminense on four occasions, reaching a Libertadores final in one of them. During his spells as coach of Tricolor, he faced Flamengo in 12 opportunities. The swing? There were four wins, three draws and five defeats.

Now, Renato Gaucho will have your first experience in Fla-Flu as coach of the Flamengo. The two teams have already faced each other five times in 2021 and the rubro-negro has only won one victory. Renato and Flamengo will have the chance to improve their retrospectives this Saturday, the 23rd, at 7 pm, at Maracanã, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The match between Fluminense and Flamengo will take place at 7pm on Saturday (23), at Maracanã, with live broadcasting of the Premiere for subscribers. People who are in Canada, Spain, the United States or Portugal can also follow the FANATIZER.