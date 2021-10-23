Flamengo fan couple is successful with delivery of ‘red and black sandwiches’

“Today there’s a goal by Gabigol”, “Maraca is ours” and “no tantrum, another goal by Bruno Henrique” are common choruses in Flamengo’s fans. What is unusual is the fact that these are also, among others, the names of sandwiches from Uruburger, a delivery-only snack bar in São Gonçalo (RJ). The owners, Allex Martins and Roberta Martins, are, of course, fans of the rubro-negro. The couple had the idea to undertake after Roberta lost her job, at the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020.

“Otopatamar”, one of the snacks on the Uruburger menu, alluding to the iconic phrase by Bruno Henrique – Photo: Personal Archive

— Opening a business in the delivery app would be easier and cheaper for us, even because of the pandemic. My fiancee came up with the idea of ​​doing something related to football so that we could stand out among so many other stores in the app. Roberta said that there would need to be “something more”, so I thought about Flamengo’s wonderful phase, since everything involving the team was being consumed. Without her, this would all be unfeasible – says Allex.

In March of last year, the couple invested in the necessary supplies for the new journey: griddle, fryer, refrigerator and even a motorcycle for deliveries. Snacks are made at home, with Roberta being responsible for preparing the snacks while Allex delivers. Their relationship with Flamengo, according to him, is one of passion.

Sandwich in honor of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus – Photo: Personal Archive

“We live through all phases. From the most difficult of Flamengo to this wonderful one, which we hope to continue like this — he reports.

According to Allex, on average, they receive around 70 weekly orders, but that can double on Flamengo match days. He also revealed that rival fans rarely buy, but that he has already seen an unusual customer.

“He said he ordered, but he’s from Vasco and was forced to buy it for someone else.” I think it was a gamble. We always welcome everyone. Even those who are not Flamengo praise creativity. Here we don’t have enemies, only adversaries,” he says.

Names of sandwiches available to customers – Photo: Personal Archive

Allex didn’t expect such repercussions. A video, recorded by a fan — it wasn’t Flamengo — on the internet, went viral. The couple intends to open a physical store, themed on the heart club, of course. Going forward, they plan to customize the environment and even the packaging. See the video:

Is there an uruburger there? Kkkkkkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/XWiQjhWoxt — Os Flanaticos (@Os Flanaticos_) October 21, 2021

Flamengo is still looking for three titles this season (Brasileiro, Libertadores and Copa do Brasil) and the victory is now important not only for the passionate rubro-negros, but also for the small entrepreneurs who love the Gávea club.