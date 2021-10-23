flamengo, fluminense, market, sponsorship, millions, china, landim, renato

With an eye on the possibility of opening space in the Asian market, the red-black board created a version of the shirt in which all prints are translated into Mandarin and will use the pieces in this Saturday’s duel (23)

The fan who follows the classic between Flamengo and Fluminense this Saturday (23) you may not understand anything if you try to read what is written on the red and black uniforms. The team led by Renato Gaúcho will wear a special uniform during the match, with all the prints translated into Mandarin. The initiative is part of a board plan to open up the market in China, where the game is valid for for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship will be broadcast live.

In addition to the translation of the prints, the uniform used by Flamengo in the classic will allude to the year of the ox in the Chinese calendar. In addition to making the texts more palatable for the Asian market, the red-black board intends to make the pieces a way to increase the club’s presence on social networks in the region – currently, the club estimates it has something around 700 thousand followers from the China.

“The tendency is that, as soon as the pandemic ends, in the coming semesters, several actions will be taken in both countries, involving more than just football and with the support of some of our sponsors”, said Marcos Senna, executive director of marketing of Flamengo. “We are working hard to establish our brand presence and generate new revenue,” he added.

Second place in the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo has won 46 points and is ten behind the leader Atlético-MG. Fluminense has collected 36 points so far and occupies the eighth position in the tournament. The carioca classic will be broadcast by FANATIZER for the public living in Canada, Spain, the United States or Portugal.

Flamengo’s main issue is to find out which players will be able to use the special version of the uniform. Without being able to count on Filipe Luis (suspended) and the injured Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, David Luiz and Gabigol, coach Renato Gaúcho must also not be able to play Pedro against Fluminense. The center forward feels pain in his knee and did not train last Friday (22).

Despite the important embezzlement, Flamengo and Fluminense need the victory to stay alive in their respective goals. the club of crowbar wants to get closer to the leader Atlético-MG to win, for the third year in a row, the brazilian. already the Tricolor of Orange Trees wants to return to Libertadores after falling in the quarterfinals this year.

The match between Fluminense and Flamengo will take place at 7pm on Saturday (23), at Maracanã, with live broadcasting of the Premiere for subscribers. People who are in Canada, Spain, the United States or Portugal can also follow the FANATIZER.