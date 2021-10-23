Flamengo sends a document to CBF with 25 changes in football and that goes through a call, VAR and even irrigation on the lawn, says website

The embezzlement at each FIFA Date greatly bothers the Flamengo. And the club decided to take a stance already aiming at the next season, with 25 suggestions for changes.

Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.

In information disclosed by the website “Globoesporte.com”, O red-black sent a document to CBF to suggest the suspension of games during FIFA Date next year.

In addition, Flamengo’s request includes a new measure: that clubs can change the date of matches in case of player calls. If this is not possible, Flamengo’s board of directors wants it to be established that the club is not obliged to give up its athletes.

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021 will have full coverage of the Disney Group’s sports channels, with Live broadcast at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.

Flamengo went even further. He also requested an increase in the limit of clubs that each athlete for playing in the season. Currently, there are two teams per season.

The board asked that the VAR booth audios be released along with the match summaries.