Flamengo sends a document to CBF with 25 changes in football and that goes through a call, VAR and even irrigation on the lawn, says website

The embezzlement at each FIFA Date greatly bothers the Flamengo. And the club decided to take a stance already aiming at the next season, with 25 suggestions for changes.
Started! Until midnight on Sunday (24) has Star+ Free Access. a lot of sport LIVE, series and movies. Click here and enjoy all the programming for free.
In information disclosed by the website “Globoesporte.com”, O red-black sent a document to CBF to suggest the suspension of games during FIFA Date next year.
In addition, Flamengo’s request includes a new measure: that clubs can change the date of matches in case of player calls. If this is not possible, Flamengo’s board of directors wants it to be established that the club is not obliged to give up its athletes.
the end of the Libertadores Conmebol 2021 will have full coverage of the Disney Group’s sports channels, with Live broadcast at the FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.
Flamengo went even further. He also requested an increase in the limit of clubs that each athlete for playing in the season. Currently, there are two teams per season.
The board asked that the VAR booth audios be released along with the match summaries.
That the decisions taken by the administrators of Brazilian football be guided and effectively implement the Principles of integrity, ethics, continuity and stability of competitions, fair play (fair play), fair play, impartiality, truth and sports safety, seeking to ensure unpredictability results, equal opportunities, balance in disputes and the credibility of all actors and partners involved.
That the demands that arise during the competitions, and not foreseen in the RGC, must be submitted to vote and approval by the Clubs. It should not be admitted that the CBF takes decisions in isolation and imposes them on the Clubs without any democratic criteria for approval.
That the commercial exploitation carried out by the Clubs in the stadiums, as long as it does not conflict with CBF’s right to commercial exploitation, should not be submitted to CBF’s prior consent.
The rights granted by the Clubs to third parties or the object of a signed current contract are rights belonging to the Club, which must have the freedom to dispose of them in the form that is relevant, without the need for mandatory consent of the organizer of the championship.
That Clubs should not be obliged to fully comply with all commercial agreements signed or authorized by CBF in their competitions. There is no way for the Club to be obligated to fully commit itself to commercial agreements and arrangements of which it is not a party, an exception must be admitted so that the freedom of negotiation of the Clubs is respected.
That the organization of the competition must guarantee the standardization of the playing fields through technical and objective criteria.
That irrigation is mandatory.
That national championship matches will be suspended during the FIFA Dates period.
That the summoning of athletes to integrate national teams assures their Clubs the right to change the dates of their matches in competitions.
That on FIFA dates and Official International Competitions, it is mandatory to assign athletes to their respective National Teams, of any category, except if the Club that has an athlete summoned does not have its matches in national championships postponed.
That the deadline for requesting modification of the competition table be reduced to 7 (seven) days from the date of the original schedule of the match.
That the transfer of the match to another State must not be subject to the agreement of the visiting Club.
That the limit for transfer of State of matches be reduced to only the last two phases (semi-finals and finals).
That the pre-season, which is totally independent of any competition, should not be subject to approval by the CBF Competition Board.
That the number of Clubs that a player can play in the same season is increased.
That the audios of the “VAR” booths be released after the matches along with the arbitral summaries.
That the provisions of the Regulation dealing with “AV” should also mention the “VAR” (Video Assistant Arbitrators).
That the Clubs have the freedom to sign an insurance contract, which are deducted from the invoice, with the insurance company of their choice, not being obliged to hire the insurance company contracted by CBF.
That the Clubs are not required to provide CBF with free tickets from the Tribuna de Honra sector to the authority of the sports segment.
That the Clubs are not required to provide CBF with free tickets for sponsors of the championships.
That the promotional activation of the Clubs on the playing field or its surroundings does not require the express authorization of the CBF Competition Board, as long as they do not conflict with the competition sponsors.
That the contracts for transmission, retransmission or reproduction of images signed by the Clubs with third parties do not have to have their copies sent to CBF, nor do they oblige the Clubs to allow the participation of CBF in the contracts, even as an consenting party, as this is an exclusive right of the club holding the field command, as provided for in the law, which may freely dispose of it.
That omitted cases are no longer resolved exclusively by the CBF Competitions Board and start to be resolved with the participation and decision-making power of the Clubs, in order to make decisions more democratic and transparent.
That the regional championships start on the first day of the beginning of the Brazilian football season, aiming at the best use of the season period, which has a high number of matches and will still have the FIFA World Cup and the conclusion of its qualifiers.
That the convening of the Technical Council is given at least 8 (eight) business days prior to its completion, with the disclosure of the agenda to be analyzed in order to make it a more effective instrument in integrated decision-making.