Flamengo squad: Pedro does not go to the field in training, and tends to stay out of Fla-Flu | Flamengo

Flamengo will hardly have Pedro available for the derby against Fluminense, this Saturday. The striker still feels pain in his right knee, he did not go to the field in training this Friday, and the tendency is for him not to play so that he is 100% in the duel with Athletico-PR, next Wednesday, for the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup.

Author of the goal of the tie against Athletico in the first game, last Wednesday, Pedro was no longer in full condition for the duel in Curitiba. The striker still suffers from a knee discomfort, since the victory over Juventude. He was out of the match against Cuiabá, for example.

+ With an eye on the Chinese market, Flamengo will play Fla-Flu with athletes’ names written in Mandarin

Besides Pedro, coach Renato Gaúcho also won’t be able to count on Gabigol, who suffered a sprained right ankle against Athletico. The pair joins other embezzlements: Filipe Luis (suspended), David Luiz, Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta (medical department).

For the attack, Renato has as an immediate option Vitor Gabriel, who even went against Cuiabá. Other alternatives are Vitinho or Kenedy, acting in a more advanced way. On the right flank, Matheuzinho should get an opportunity.

Flamengo’s probable line-up to face Fluminense is as follows: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Renê; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro, Andreas and Michael; Vitinho (Kenedy or Vitor Gabriel).

Flamengo and Fluminense face off at 7 pm (GMT), at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship.