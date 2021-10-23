Flamengo wants to exclude CBF from the Brazilian TV contract

Flamengo sent 24 suggestions to the CBF to be included in the General Regulations for Competitions for 2022. Among the requests are the reduction of the entity’s commercial participation on the rights of competitions. Sportingly, the club wants teams with players called up to be able to postpone matches on FIFA dates.

The CBF renews the competition regulations every year with modifications. This document represents the set of rules that will govern the entity’s championships during the season. The deadline for club suggestions was this Friday (22).

In one of the items, Flamengo claimed: “That the contracts for transmission, retransmission or reproduction of images signed by the Clubs with third parties do not have to have their copies sent to CBF, nor do they oblige the Clubs to allow the participation of CBF in the contracts, yet that as consenting party, as this is an exclusive right of the club holding the field command, as provided by law, which may freely dispose of it”.

The red-black understanding is that, with the Law of the Principal, there is no need for the confederation to have access to rights contracts. as these belong only to the clubs. In the past, more than 20 years ago, CBF even received a percentage on contracts, which it gave up over the years.

But the contracts signed individually by the clubs still have CBF as the consenting party, therefore, a participant in the agreement. And copies have to be sent to the entity, even though it does not participate in the negotiations.

There are three other requests related to Brazilian commercial points. Flamengo understands that it must have the freedom to execute commercial contracts without asking CBF for approval in the games. And he does not want to be forced to perform all commercial obligations entered into by CBF. The blog found that it is a matter of freedom, as there were no conflicts between the parties. There is also a request to reduce the tickets granted to CBF in the games.

Sportingly, Flamengo wants to reduce the influence of CBF during the championships with their proposals. For example, the club suggests that it is mandatory for clubs that have players called up for selection on FIFA dates to have their matches postponed. The confederation rejected the club’s adjournment request.

And Flamengo also requires that, in cases not covered by the regulations, clubs vote, and it is not up to the CBF to decide alone. It still asks for a standardization of lawns. See below for the club’s full suggestions:

“1) That the demands that arise during the competitions, and not foreseen in the RGC, must be submitted to vote and approval by the Clubs. It must not be admitted that the CBF takes decisions in isolation and imposes them on the Clubs without any democratic criteria of approval.

2) That the commercial exploitation carried out by the Clubs in the stadiums, as long as it does not conflict with CBF’s right to commercial exploitation, must not be submitted to the prior consent of CBF

3) The rights granted by the Clubs to third parties or the object of a signed current contract are rights belonging to the Club, which must have the freedom to dispose of them in the form that is pertinent, without the need for mandatory consent of the organizer of the championship.

4) That Clubs should not be obliged to fully comply with all commercial agreements signed or authorized by CBF in their competitions. There is no way for the Club to be obligated to fully commit itself to commercial agreements and arrangements of which it is not a party, an exception must be admitted so that the freedom of negotiation of the Clubs is respected

5) That the organization of the competition must guarantee the standardization of the playing fields through technical and objective criteria.

6) That irrigation is mandatory

7) That national championship matches during the FIFA date period will be suspended.

8) That the summoning of athletes to integrate national teams assures their Clubs the right to change the dates of their matches in competitions.

9) That on FIFA dates and Official International Competitions, it is mandatory to assign athletes to their respective National Teams, of any category, except if the Club that has an athlete called, does not have its matches in national championships postponed

10) That the deadline for requesting modification of the competition table be reduced to 7 (seven) days from the date of the original schedule of the match.

11) That the transfer of the game to another State must not be subject to the agreement of the visiting Club.

12) That the limit for transfer of State of matches be reduced to only the last two phases (semi-finals and finals).

13) That the pre-season, which is totally independent of any competition, should not be subject to approval by the CBF Competitions Board

14) That the number of Clubs that a player can play in the same season is increased.

15) That the audios of the “VAR” booths be released after the matches along with the arbitral summaries.

16) That the provisions of the Regulation dealing with “AV” should also mention the “VAR” (Video Assistant Arbitrators).

17) That the Clubs have the freedom to sign an insurance contract, which are deducted from the bordero, with the insurance company of their choice, not being obliged to hire the insurance company contracted by CBF.

18) That the Clubs are not obliged to provide CBF with free tickets from the Tribuna de Honra sector to the sports segment authority.

19) That the Clubs are not obliged to provide CBF with free tickets to sponsors of the championships.

20) That the promotional activation of the Clubs on the playing field or its surroundings does not require the express authorization of the CBF Competition Board, as long as it does not conflict with the competition sponsors.

21) That the contracts for transmission, retransmission or reproduction of images signed by the Clubs with third parties do not have to have their copies sent to CBF, nor do they oblige the Clubs to allow the participation of CBF in the contracts, even as an consenting party, as this is a exclusive right of the club holding the field command, as provided by law, which may freely dispose of it.

22) That omitted cases are no longer resolved exclusively by the CBF Competitions Board and start to be resolved with the participation and decision-making power of the Clubs, in order to make decisions more democratic and transparent.

23) That regional championships start on the first day of the beginning of the Brazilian football season, aiming at the best use of the season period, which has a high number of matches and will still have the FIFA World Cup and the conclusion of its qualifiers.

24) That the convenings of the Technical Council take place at least 8 (eight) business days before they are held, with the disclosure of the agenda to be analyzed in order to make it a more effective instrument in integrated decision-making.”