Flamengo wants to reduce CBF’s power; Understand

In a list of 24 suggestions sent to the CBF, Flamengo asks for changes in the commercial and sports relationship with the body

Flamengo sent to CBF a list with 24 suggestions for changing the General Regulation of Competitions (RGC) for 2022. Most of it concerns the commercial relationship between CBF and the clubs. Currently, the highest governing body of Brazilian football participates in private contracts between clubs and companies.

Every contract signed, according to the journalist Rodrigo Mattos, of Uol, has CBF as consent. In other words, the Confederation participates and signs the contract. Therefore, it has participation. However, in practice, no. CBF does not participate or interfere in the negotiations, but determines that clubs send contracts to the headquarters of the body.

Also according to the journalist, the intention of the board of Flamengo is having more freedom to execute commercial contracts. Currently, CBF has its own commercial partners and clubs are required to comply with these agreements. The red-black management understands that it often creates a conflict of interest, as two competing brands can sponsor a club and the Confederation.

Another point raised in the suggestions sent by Flamengo concerns the FIFA Data. The club asks for games to be postponed for as long as players are defending their national teams. Flamengo also suggests that the VAR’s audios and the game’s summary be released moments after the end of the game.

There is no guarantee that the CBF will accept all of Flamengo’s suggestions and that the 24 points highlighted by the club will be awarded in 2022. Every year, the Confederation makes room for clubs to suggest changes in Brazilian football.

