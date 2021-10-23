Flamengo’s Carrasco on base, forward wants to repeat the feat in Fluminense’s professional

Author of 10 goals over Flamengo on base, Fluminense striker wants to repeat the dose in the professional team

This Saturday night, 23, Flamengo and Fluminense meet at Maracanã. The match, one of the most traditional classics in Brazilian football, stirs the imagination of many fans and players. A good performance in a match of this size makes anyone become the darling of the crowd and earn points within the squad.

For a young Fluminense player, this Fla-Flu will have an even more special taste. Not only because he is starting his career among the professionals, but also because, at the base, he became an executioner of the biggest rival.

John Kennedy, from under-17 to under-20, scored 10 times against Flamengo. In the final of the Carioca U-20 Championship, he scored three times. That’s why it was called “executioner” when acting for the base of Xerém. And this Saturday, the striker should start for the first time as a starter in a professional Fla-Flu.

With Fred injured and Bobadilla out to solve particular problems, coach Marcao must put the tricolor jewel on the field. Since his debut for Fluminense, John Kennedy has four goals in 23 games played.

Being placed in the starting lineup is another point in the boy’s overcoming story. He was out for three months because of covid-19 complications, was slow to pick up pace and returned to base. He managed to return to professionalism and may have the chance to be the protagonist in a classic at the age of 19.