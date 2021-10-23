Flights are again suspended in China to contain the Covid outbreak

China Southern Boeing 787 – Image: Kevin Hackert / CC BY-NC 2.0, via Flickr





Canceled flights, school closings and intense campaigns to test Covid-19 mark a new outbreak of the pandemic in China.

According to information from Agence France Presse (AFP) released by the website swissinfo.ch, the origin of this new wave is due to an elderly couple who were traveling in a group of tourists and spread the virus.

They started their route in Shanghai, before flying to Xian and the provinces of Gansu and Inner Mongolia.

So far, dozens of cases have been detected linked to people who had close contacts with the couple in at least five provinces and regions of China, including the capital Beijing.

As a result, this last Thursday, October 21st alone, the National Health Commission of China notified 13 new cases of local contagion.

With the blocking of flights, according to data from the VariFligth website, 60% of air services to the airports of Xian and Lanzhou, for example, were suspended.

Flights canceled in Lanzhou – Image: Lanzhou Airport





In addition to carrying out mass testing in some places, Chinese authorities are urging people in these places not to leave their homes. To exit, only with negative Covid-19 test and for what is necessary.

Passenger traffic at Lanzhou Airport in 2018 was 13.8 million, while at Xian it was 44.6 million people in the same year.