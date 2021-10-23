Flowers bloomed in the driest area in the world. Atacama Desert is now a “natural laboratory” – News

For scientists, this “natural laboratory” is a complex ecosystem that, due to very little rain, suddenly fills with flowers between September and October. The flowers grow in the ocher characteristic of this area near Copiapó, 800 km north of Santiago.

The phenomenon is now gaining more importance due to climate change, as it allows scientists to better understand the adaptation of these flowers to extreme climates.

The secret, University of La Serena biologist Andrea Loaiza explains to AFP, is under the surface, specifically in the “dormant” seeds that can survive for decades while waiting for a minimal amount of water to germinate and flourish.

“When there is a certain amount of precipitation, which has been estimated to be approximately 15 cubic millimeters of precipitation, a large germination event is triggered”, known as a “flowering desert”, says Loaiza.

This natural wonder, and somewhat contradictory when registered in one of the places with the least rainfall in the world, is an irregular phenomenon, warns the academic, as years can go by without it blooming, as it happened a few weeks ago, in the middle of spring, season in which this flowering occurs.

“Natural laboratory”

The desert ecosystem may seem inert, “apparently devoid of life”, explains Loaiza, but it is “very fragile because it’s already on the edge” and “any disturbance can unbalance it”.

Climate change, the planet’s main environmental threat, as recently warned by United Nations experts, could cause vast areas of the now fertile world to end up like the Atacama Desert.

Therefore, researchers such as geneticist Andrés Zurita are studying this natural phenomenon in northern Chile with the aim of understanding the survival of these floral species in order to identify the strengths for a less promising future.

“In order to adapt to a climate crisis scenario, we need to understand natural processes”, emphasizes Zurita to AFP.

“We are interested in knowing these plants because these species have different adaptive mechanisms”, emphasizes the specialist about the “evolution” of this flora in hostile environments.

The reduction in the already scarce rainfall in northern Chile, together with the increase in temperatures due to global climate change, make this place a window that allows us to observe and analyze the challenges that humanity will probably have to face later.

“This is a natural laboratory for us and also (serves) to adapt technologies, improve the development of new varieties adapted to increasingly adverse conditions”, says Zurita.